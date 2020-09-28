The different approaches of the federal states probably plays a role in the increase in the corona numbers. The tracking of contact persons appears to be a further weak point.

The number of corona infections in Germany has been increasing for some time.

The federal government is worried and is pushing one common line of the federal states.

of the federal states. However, the new wave * seems to have several causes. It’s about the Follow up of contacts of corona infected people.

Berlin – The development of Corona infections in Germany the federal government is worried. The Federal Chancellery in Berlin is therefore in close contact with the federal states in order to find a common line in the measures to be taken in the fight against the virus SARS-CoV-2 to advance.

In a conversation between Chancellor Helge Braun and the state secretaries, the confidante of the Chancellor apparently warned that the Increase in the number of corona cases could also be due to the different approaches within the republic. An evaluation by the German health authorities clarifies other circumstances that may be partly responsible for the renewed increase in the corona numbers.

Corona in Germany: Noticeable differences in the numbers of the health authorities

From an investigation of the Süddeutsche Zeitung, WDR and NDR shows that it is between the federal states noticeable differences regarding the determined Contact persons of infected people there. There is therefore no official body that bundles and evaluates the data collected by the health authorities. There is also no clarity about how well they ultimately succeed in Chains of infection to detect.

SZ as well as the two public TV stations asked for themselves, with all 380 health offices in Germany. However, information about the month of August 2020 was only provided by 152 offices and thus not even half. Corona infected people therefore had “close” contact with 4.9 people on average. What does that mean? Close contact persons are, according to the criteria of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), people who came closer than 1.5 meters for at least 15 minutes during the days of infection.

Ultimately, the problem is again due to major regional differences: Because how, among other things Tagesschau.de reported there enormous deviationsthat seem unrealistic: such as Saxony (9.8 contact persons) and Bavaria (1.7). The differences at the district level are even greater. According to the report, the health authorities also do not know where this partly clear discrepancy comes from. Tübingen (Baden-Württemberg) identified only 1.7 contact persons, Leipzig 25 per corona infected person. Does that mean that some federal states are being followed up more persistently than others?

Corona infection numbers in Germany: A major problem in tracking contact persons

One reason for that large deviations it could therefore be that no central body analyzes and compares the figures from the health authorities. Wouldn’t this measure be something for the Robert Koch Institute? The RKI announced that it had no knowledge of this and that no data was available.

Another problem – and this has been known for a long time – is the common behavior of giving false names on guest lists in bars and restaurants. Restaurateurs depend on the forms being filled out correctly. But the rate of forgery is considerable, with false names or telephone numbers being entered. This behavior also torpedoes a careful one Follow up of contacts with a corona infection *.

Incidentally, this peculiarity also occurs frequently with Completing disembarkation cards for air travel as Ute Teichert, Chairwoman of the Federal Association of Doctors in the Public Health Service, informed the authors. But improvement seems to be in sight here: According to this, federal police officers should in future compare the names on the card with the passport.

Corona pandemic: criticism of Bavaria for alleged “muzzle” for health authorities

According to the report, there is another obstacle in Bavaria *, where the most per inhabitant Corona deaths to be recorded are: The Bavarian state government is giving its health authorities a “muzzle” for press inquiries. This should be loud SZ as NDR and WDR Already happened in March and is one reason why the authorities in Bavaria are slow to provide information about their data to identify contact persons. The Bavarian state government was then often referred to, which, however, refused to release data when asked again.

According to the authors, the Free State remains a “black box” (southgerman newspaper) With regard to the results of the health authorities: Neither is it clear how many contact persons the offices determine, nor how effective the protective measures are. Two health authorities answered the request: Neu-Ulm and the Berchtesgadener Land, which have an astonishingly low number of contact persons per infected person (1.6 on average).

Virologist Christian Drosten has now said that the corona virus will also keep Germany busy for a long time. He does not describe the pandemic as a scientific phenomenon, but as a natural disaster:

But a mutation could also lead to the more rapid spread of the virus.

