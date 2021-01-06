MADRID (dpa-AFX) – Spain has recorded the highest daily value in two months with 23,700 new infections within 24 hours. The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday evening in Madrid that there were around 10,000 more cases than a week ago. Three regions, Catalonia, Madrid and Valencia, reported two thirds of all new infections together. In Catalonia alone, 7,035 new infections were counted, including subsequently reported cases. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within two weeks climbed to a good 296 in Spain, according to the information. This is the highest value since November 27 (307).

Because of the rising numbers, several of the country’s 17 so-called autonomous communities again announced on Tuesday that measures to contain the pandemic would be tightened. Valencia, for example, extended the cordoning off of the region until January 31. The almost five million inhabitants are only allowed to leave the region with good reason, for example to go to work or to the doctor. Foreigners are also only allowed to enter in exceptional cases. In addition, the start of the night-time blocking will be brought forward by two hours to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Restaurants, bars and other eateries then have to close at 5 p.m.

Extremadura on the border with Portugal (which has the highest so-called 14-day incidence in all of Spain at 638) and La Rioja also announced tightening of the restrictions. The regional government of Catalonia announced on Monday that all communities of the “Comunidad Autónoma”, including the metropolis of Barcelona, ​​would be cordoned off for ten days from Thursday. During this period, all shopping and fitness centers and all shops with a sales area of ​​more than 400 square meters must remain closed.

Spain is hit hard by the virus. Almost two million infections have been reported in the country with a population of 47 million. More than 51,000 people died with Covid-19./er/DP/he