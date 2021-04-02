ofMarion Neumann shut down

The corona numbers in Germany are not going down. According to a survey, almost half of the people are now in favor of tougher measures – only a few think of Easter vacation.

Corona in Germany: The seven-day incidence * has remained constant – and is still over 100. (see first report)

A current survey also captures the mood in Germany. (see first report)

The virologist Drosten and the virologist Brinkmann are calling for a hard lockdown. (see update from April 2, 5:40 p.m.)

Update from April 2, 5:40 p.m .: “We will not get around a serious lockdown,” said Christian Drosten to the mirror. The virologist at the Berlin Charité believes another lockdown is inevitable, as he made clear in the latest episode of his podcast *.

It was seen in Paris and London that a partial lockdown against the more aggressive virus variant does not work. “The incidence there has continued to rise, as has the number of serious and often fatal courses of the disease,” explained Drosten. In major German cities there is still a chance to prevent this. “This now requires political action and the support of as many people as possible,” said the virologist’s urgent appeal.

Corona in Germany: Virologist Brinkmann with reproach to politics

The Braunschweig virologist Melanie Brinkmann warned that if everything continues as before, “everyone will know people in their very direct environment who have been in hospital, who have died and who suffer from long-term damage”. Politicians did not react early enough to warnings from science.

“We could already be at ten incidences if the politicians at the federal-state conference in January had taken seriously what we told them,” said Brinkmann. You can get the numbers down massively within four weeks if people have hardly any contacts. “The harder everyone applies the brakes, the shorter the lockdown,” Brinkmann explained mirror.

Corona in Germany: Survey with clear results – 48 percent want a sharper lockdown

First report from April 2nd: Berlin – The second Easter, on which Corona rules apply in Germany, is here. Also this year, large family reunions or restaurant visits will not be possible – due to the concern about infection, also due to the corona mutations *, measures to contain the virus * continue to apply.

How is that received by the population? A current survey by the opinion research institute Infratest Dimap for the ARD Germany trend shows that significantly more people in Germany would even be in favor of tightening the Corona * measures. 48 percent of those surveyed voted for tougher measures *. Compared to mid-March this is 16 percent more and compared to the beginning of March even 28 percent more.

Corona in Germany: The majority of people don’t even plan day trips at Easter

On the other hand, 24 percent of Germans consider the regulation to be too strict. The same number of people consider the measures in force to be appropriate. However, only one in five in Germany is satisfied with the crisis management in Germany.

Another survey shows that the Germans’ desire to travel and go on excursions is clearly dampened by the current situation and of course also made more difficult by the measures. A clear majority does not want to leave at Easter – this is the result of a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency. 60 percent said that they are not even planning a day trip on the long weekend. 10 percent want to travel in Germany, for example to visit relatives or friends, another 2 percent want to go abroad.

Incidentally, a popular holiday destination for German travelers will be a corona risk area from this Saturday (April 3). The risk list for vacationers has been renewed.

Corona numbers for each federal state: An overview of the cases for Germany

Current corona numbers for Germany: incidence constant – value remains above 100

Meanwhile, almost 22,000 new corona * infections have been reported in Germany within one day. As the Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) announced on Friday morning (April 2), citing information from the health authorities, 21,888 new cases of infection were registered. The seven-day incidence remained nearly constant. It decreased slightly from 134.2 to 134.0 compared to the previous day, it continues. For comparison: a week ago on Friday (March 26th) the RKI reported 21,573 new infections. The seven-day incidence at this point was 119.1.

On this Friday (April 2), the RKI also reported 232 new deaths related to Covid 19 disease. The total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 2,855,061. A total of 76,775 infected people died.