Again it is the small university town of Tübingen that is making people sit up and take notice in the corona pandemic. In a pilot project, it opens up outdoor catering, retail, culture – for anyone who has a negative quick test.

Munich – The people in Tübingen have not yet lost their sense of humor. For example, if you want to sit on the terrace of the “Café im Hirsch”, you have to follow certain rules. On its website, the café advises that a “Tübingen Ticket” must be presented. At least as important these days: “Weather-related clothing :-)”.

For the people of Tübingen, the weather is no reason to forego coffee outdoors. You had to wait a long time. The “Tübingen Ticket” is not an obstacle anyway, you can currently get it at eight stations in the center of the university city, and the trend is rising. An inconspicuous note, the value of which is that it opens doors for the owner and creates spaces that are otherwise hardly available.

Free ticket for one day: With the “Tübingen Ticket”, which confirms a negative quick test, outdoor catering, retail, cinema and theater are open. © Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Tübingen in the corona crisis: A new corona test is necessary every day

You get the note as proof of a negative corona rapid test *. On this day you can shop in Tübingen’s shops, use the outdoor catering and visit theaters or cinemas. A new test is needed for the next day. 4800 were taken in the first few days. Three were positive. The incidence is currently just under 50.

The pilot project has been running from Tuesday to Easter Sunday. The city, but also the state of Baden-Württemberg, hope – in addition to tracking down symptom-free infected people – above all to find out whether openings are possible under strict conditions without the number of infections exploding. Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann cites the approach as an example of “exactly the ideas we need”.

Tübingen in the Corona crisis: long journeys for a little bit of normality

When the tables were put out in front of the Hotel Krone on Thursday it was still snowing. A little later, however, the first places were taken. “People’s hearts open up,” says managing director Alexander Stagl. “It’s like the first date.” People from Karlsruhe or Besigheim stopped at the “Café im Hirsch”, and it was worth the long journey to them. “They were totally in luck,” said Nathalie Zorn. “You said: We’ll just take a day off now.”

Even if the sales are manageable, Stagl sees the opening as a “ray of hope”. You could “keep the employees on the ball”, offer them a perspective after six months of lockdown, but maybe more is possible: “It would be best if it could be certified that outdoor catering is not a pandemic driver.” He is looking forward to it Evaluation. The university is accompanying the project.

Recalls the time before the lockdown: In Tübingen, citizens with a negative Corona test are treated to outdoor restaurants. © Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Tübingen in the Corona crisis: the city already caused a stir with a test offensive around retirement homes

Again it is the small town of Tübingen that with its creative corona management * attracts attention nationwide and creates a delicate touch of normality. As early as autumn, the test offensive around the retirement homes caused a sensation, with the help of which the number of infections among residents and caregivers could be kept low. Shared taxis and special shopping times for seniors have also proven their worth.

You can see, says Stagl, that Tübingen has “a very pragmatic mayor” who “doesn’t just accept things because they are given from above”. Boris Palmer, the green mayor, can be uncomfortable, even his own party * knows that. But it can also initiate processes. He had the many tests that make the Tübingen model possible in the first place weeks ago. In the meantime, a large drugstore has entered the market.

Tübingen in the Corona crisis: Mayor Palmer resigned with a view to Germany

Against the background of increasing numbers again, Palmer said this week on “RTL” that you couldn’t “say for a year: Well, then we’ll just do the next lockdown *.” He would like to see more focus on concepts, “That make life possible instead of forbidding it”.

But Palmer also knows that this works easier in a small town with an excellent infrastructure than at the federal level, where the roads are long and winding. As for that, he sounds almost resigned: “Anything that could avoid the lockdown doesn’t work really well in Germany *.” (mbe) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

