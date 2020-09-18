D.The number of new infections with the coronavirus remained below the 2000 mark one day after reaching the highest level since April. The health authorities in Germany have within a day 1916 new corona infections reported, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday morning.

The peak of new infections reported daily was at more than 6000 at the end of March / beginning of April. The number then tended to decrease and increase again in July. In August the number of cases was just over 2000 (2034). The number of new infections detected is also likely to depend on how many people are tested.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, at least 267.773 People in Germany have been shown to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (data as of September 18, 12 a.m. According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is included 9378. Since the day before seven More deaths reported. Until Friday morning had about 238,700 People survived the infection according to RKI estimates.

The reproduction number, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany according to Friday’s management report 1.16 (Previous day: 1.07). This means that one infected person infects a little more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its current management report Seven-day R. on. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was at 1.21 (Previous day: 1.15). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.

On Thursday, three cities and districts in Bavaria continued to exceed the nationwide agreed corona limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days: In Wurzburg the incidence continued to rise 70.4 new infections. They are also still severely affected Kaufbeuren (59.2) and Garmisch-Partenkirchen (56.5).

It is noticeable that none of the 15 most severely affected districts now has a 7-day incidence below 33. The number of circles that did not report any new infections in the last week fell to ten.

The countries with the highest death rates

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected people worldwide rose to over from Friday afternoon 30.22 million. At least 946.963 People have died worldwide as a result of an infection. Most of the cases were in the United States with its 330 million inhabitants (over 6.6 million infections and over 197,000 deaths), followed by India (over 5.2 million infections and over 84,000 deaths) and Brazil (over 4.4 million infections and almost 135,000 deaths).

In relation to the number of inhabitants, however, the number of deaths is higher in six countries than in the USA. In first place according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University Peru with almost 97 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants. Follow at a considerable distance Bolivia, Spain, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil and the United States – a good 60 people per 100,000 inhabitants died there. Experts assume a higher number of unreported cases.

Record new infections in France and the Czech Republic

The number of infections is also rising sharply again in many European countries. Due to the current development, the Foreign Office spoke new ones on Wednesday Travel warnings For Regions in France, the Netherlands including Amsterdam, in the Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic and for the Austrian capital Vienna out.

Czech Republic has recorded more new corona infections within one day than the much larger Germany. For the third day in a row, the number rose to a new high. The Ministry of Health announced in Prague on Friday that 3130 new cases had been registered within 24 hours. This is about as many infections as in the whole of March.

The Czech Republic has almost 10.7 million inhabitants, which is less than a seventh of the Federal Republic. In total, more than 44,000 infections detected with the novel coronavirus, 489 people died. According to the Czech news agency CTK, the country now has the second highest number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in Europe after Spain. However, most patients show only mild symptoms, currently only 400 people are in hospital for Covid-19. The country is now relying on an extensive mask requirement.

Five-digit numbers in France

Also France has a record of new infections. According to official information from Thursday, within a day 10,593 further cases have been confirmed. It was not until Sunday that a five-digit number of new infections was registered for the first time with 10,561 cases. During the first wave in March, the maximum value was 7578 detected infections within 24 hours. Overall have been in France so far 454.266 Corona cases recorded. The number of dead climbed according to the information by 50 to now 31,103.

In the corona hotspot Spain the number of active cases continues to grow. The Ministry of Health in Madrid reported on Thursday 4541 new infections. According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, the number of new infections during seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 314.9 in the capital and 120.7 in all of Spain.

The number of detected cases in Spain since the outbreak of the pandemic climbed to more than 625,000. The number of people who died with Covid-19 rose 30,405. Spain has more confirmed infections than any other country in Western Europe.

3000 new cases in Iran

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of new corona infections in Iran has increased dramatically. Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari said over 3,000 new cases were registered within 24 hours. A total of 416,198 Iranians have been infected with the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic at the end of February. The number of corona deaths in the country is currently almost 24,000, according to the spokeswoman on state television.

Vice Health Minister Iradsch Harirchi warned on Friday that the effects of the pandemic could worsen. “The whole country is at red level, nowhere are you safe from the corona virus … if it continues like this, we will soon have 45,000 corona deaths,” said Harirchi, according to the Isna news agency. The only way to stop this trend is to strictly comply with the corona regulations, especially the mask requirement, and at least 50 percent less domestic travel, according to the vice minister.

WHO worried about situation in Europe

The WHO is concerned about the rising corona numbers in Europe. The weekly number of cases has now exceeded those reported during the first peak of the coronavirus in Europe in March, said the director of the WHO Europe office, Hans Kluge, on Thursday at his weekly online press conference in Copenhagen. Although these numbers also reflected the broader testing, they showed alarming transmission rates in the European region.

“The September number of cases should serve as a wake-up call for all of us.” At the same time, Kluge remained optimistic: “It is in our hands where the pandemic develops from here. We have fought them back once and can fight them back again. “

You can follow all current and worldwide developments regarding the coronavirus in our live ticker.

Do you have any questions about the coronavirus? Here you will find the most important facts and information.