Spain has long been superseded as Europe’s hotspot: the Czech Republic, Belgium and the Netherlands have long reported the highest numbers of infections by a large margin. The numbers from Germany also continue to cause concern. An overview in graphics and numbers.

The drastic increase in the number of infections brings back memories of the Corona situation in spring. Infectiologist Prof. Timo Ulrichs explains why the current dynamic is worrying, but a comparison of the numbers is still not expedient.

D.he Corona situation in Europe is getting worse. More and more countries are reporting record numbers of new infections. In Germany, the reports from the health authorities on Saturday remained, as expected, below the record values ​​that the Robert Koch Institute had reported in the past few days. RKI reported anyway early on Sunday morning 5587 New infections an extraordinarily high number compared to the 3483 infections last Sunday.

The number of new infections reached 7830 for the third time in a row on Saturday. In its situation report from Saturday evening, the RKI points out that more than half of all districts now have an increased spread of the coronavirus of more than 25 detected infections per week and 100,000 inhabitants.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, according to the RKI, at least 361.974 People in Germany have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (as of October 18, 12:00 am). The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9777. That was ten more than the previous day. According to estimates by the RKI, there are around 291,900 recovered.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

The reproduction number, in short R value, was included in Germany according to the RKI situation report from Saturday 1.40 (Previous day: 1.22). This means that an infected person infects around 1.4 other people on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand. In addition, the RKI gives the so-called seven-day R with 1.37 in its current management report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

In Europe several countries reported record levels of new infections. On Saturday there was in France according to the Ministry of Health with 32,427 new cases, more than ever in one day. Overall, the country has been counting since the pandemic began 867.197 Infections. The death toll rises by 90 on Saturday 33,392.

When the 10,000 mark was exceeded for the first time, the number of new corona infections in Czech Republic reached a record high. In the EU country were on Friday 11,105 positive tests recorded within 24 hours, according to data from health officials on Saturday. That was the highest recorded value on a day since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous high of almost 9700 new infections had been registered the day before. In the Czech Republic, more tests were recently carried out after the positive rate was 14 percent previously. The country has a total of almost 10.7 million inhabitants so far 160.112 confirmed infections and 1283 Coronavirus-related deaths.

In relation to its inhabitants, the Czech Republic is by far the EU country most severely hit by the virus. According to the EU authority ECDC on Sunday, the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population was 828.4. Also badly hit in Europe Belgium (proportionately 700.8 new infections in 14 days) and the Netherlands (509.5). Follow only afterwards France (388.8), Great Britain (338.2), Slovenia (327.5), Iceland (325.4) and Spain (312.4).

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

Slovenia has now announced that it will give up contact tracking in view of the high number of new infections. Also reports record values Poland. Arrived within 24 hours 9622 Cases added, as on Saturday from data from the Ministry of Health emerged. That was the highest recorded value on a day since the beginning of the pandemic. On Thursday, the ministry announced that the number of new infections registered daily had exceeded the 8,000 mark for the first time. Overall, Poland recorded so far 167.230 confirmed infections and 3524 Coronavirus-related deaths. The country has around 38 million inhabitants.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

Worldwide there is according to Johns Hopkins University at least 39.67 million People infected with Covid-19 (as of October 18, 09:20 a.m.). Thereof 1,109,838 People died from the virus.

The USA vrecord according to the CDC disease protection authority now more than eight million Coronavirus infections. 70,078 new infections were reported on Saturday. The number of deaths increases by 1001 to a total 217.918.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

Nine US states have highs in new infections. Wisconsin reported about 3747 confirmed cases within 24 hours. In some areas of the state, according to the authorities, only ten percent of the intensive care beds in clinics are free. “We are at a very critical point,” explains Governor Tony Evers.

You can follow all current and worldwide developments regarding the coronavirus in our live ticker.

Do you have any questions about the coronavirus? Here you will find the most important facts and information.