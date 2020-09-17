D.he World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the rising corona numbers in Europe. The weekly number of cases has now exceeded those reported during the first peak of the coronavirus in Europe in March, said the director of the WHO Europe office, Hans Kluge, on Thursday at his weekly online press conference in Copenhagen. Although these numbers also reflected the broader testing, they showed alarming transmission rates in the European region.

“The September number of cases should serve as a wake-up call for all of us.” At the same time, Kluge remained optimistic: “It is in our hands where the pandemic develops from here. We have fought them back once and can fight them back again. “

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the health authorities in Germany reported on Thursday morning within one day 2194 new corona infections. Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, at least 265.857 People in Germany have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (data as of September 17, 12 a.m.). According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is included 9371. Since the day before three More deaths reported. Until Tuesday morning had about 237,000 People survived the infection according to RKI estimates.

The reproduction number, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany, according to a message from Wednesday evening 1.00 (Previous day: 1.04). This means that an infected person infects exactly one other person on average. The so-called Seven-day R. lay according to RKI estimates 1.06 (Previous day 1.00).

The threshold of 2,000 infections that became known every day was last exceeded in the second half of August. The peak of new infections reported daily was at more than 6000 at the end of March / beginning of April. The number then tended to decrease, and has been increasing again since the end of July. The number of new infections detected should also depend on how many people are tested.

If, in the last few months, mainly younger people with a low risk of a severe course of Covid-19 became infected in Germany, the RKI is now reporting an increased spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus to older people. “Since last week there has been a slight increase in the number of cases in the older age groups. This course should be carefully monitored,” says the Situation report from Tuesday. In recent weeks, the incidence has been highest in the 15- to 34-year-old age group, followed by the five- to 14-year-olds and the 35- to 59-year-olds. Since the 37th reporting week, an “incipient increase in the incidence in the over 80 age group” has been observed, it is now said. The RKI had repeatedly warned against this situation.

The situation in Bavarian corona hotspots remains tense

Since Wednesday, four cities and districts in Bavaria have exceeded the nationwide agreed corona limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days: In Wurzburg the incidence is at 66.5 new infections. The Upper Franconian city Kulmbach including the district was included 52.9 new infections. They are also still severely affected Kaufbeuren (52.4) and Garmisch-Partenkirchen (56.5).

A week ago, the Kulmbach district was not considered to be corona-free with any infected person. At a private party, however, it is said that young people in particular were infected with the virus. With immediate effect, various contact restrictions apply to private and public events in the district. Five classes have been quarantined at a secondary school and a vocational school.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected people worldwide rose to over 29.94 million. Most of the cases were in the United States reported (over 6.6 million), followed by India (over 5.1 million) and Brazil (over 4.4 million). At least 942.259 People have died worldwide as a result of an infection.

Record new infections in France and the Czech Republic

The number of infections is also rising sharply again in many European countries. Due to the current development, the Foreign Office spoke new ones on Wednesday Travel warnings For Regions in France, the Netherlands including Amsterdam, in the Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic and for the Austrian capital Vienna out.

France has a record of new infections. According to official information from Thursday, within a day 10,593 further cases have been confirmed. It was not until Sunday that a five-digit number of new infections was registered for the first time with 10,561 cases. During the first wave in March, the maximum value was 7578 detected infections within 24 hours. Overall have been in France so far 415.481 Corona cases recorded. The number of dead climbed according to the information by 50 to now 31,095.

Also in Czech Republic the authorities registered a record number of new infections. With 2139 the number of proven cases was above the 2000 mark for the first time on Wednesday. Stricter rules apply immediately: restaurants, cafes, bars, nightclubs and similar facilities are only allowed to let in as many people as they have seats. Overall are for the country 41,032 Cases reported, 482 people died in connection with Covid-19 illness.

In the corona hotspot Spain the number of active cases continues to grow. The Ministry of Health in Madrid reported on Thursday 4541 new infections, 1613 of them from the region around the capital Madrid. According to the Spanish Ministry of Health, the number of new infections during seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 314.9 in the capital and 120.7 in all of Spain.

The number of detected cases in Spain since the outbreak of the pandemic climbed to more than 625,000. The number of people who died with Covid-19 rose 30,405. Spain has more confirmed infections than any other country in Western Europe.

