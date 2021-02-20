In Germany, the incidence increases slightly to 57.8 (previous day: 56.8), as reported by the RKI. In 9164 new cases, people tested positive for corona. There were also 490 other deaths. An overview in numbers and graphics.

Significantly more vaccine doses will be available shortly. Because AstraZeneca’s most frequently supplied vaccine is not approved for the elderly, there is a debate about whether, among other things, educators and teachers should be given priority.

I.Within a day, the health authorities in Germany have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 9164 New corona infections reported. Also were 490 new coronavirus-related deaths reported within 24 hours, according to RKI figures from Saturday. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 03:10 a.m., subsequent changes or additions are possible.

Last Saturday, the RKI had within one day 8354 new cases and 551 new deaths registered. The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. The new infections registered within 24 hours were included 33,777 the highest value was reached on December 18, but it contained 3,500 late registrations.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was nationwide on Saturday morning, according to the RKI 57.8 – and thus slightly higher than the day before (56.8). In the days before, there had been no significant decrease in the incidence. Four weeks ago, on January 21st, the incidence was still at 119.0 located. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

The RKI has counted since the beginning of the pandemic 2,378,883 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not recognized. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 67,696.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI situation report from Friday evening 1.01 (Previous day 0.94). The value means that 100 infected people infect 101 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

Corona in Europe

In Denmark is the British virus variant B.1.1.7 has now been detected in every second analyzed sample. As emerged from a list updated on Wednesday by the SSI health institute, the variant was initially in the first three days of last week 47.5 percent of the sequenced positive samples identified. These are the latest available figures, they are constantly updated and can therefore still change.

The rapid increase in the B.1.1.7 share of Danish corona cases continues unabated: When the first cases of the variant appeared in Denmark, it was only in 0.3 Percent of analyzed samples found. At the turn of the year it was around 2 percent, since then things have risen sharply: it was already in the last week of January 19.6, then in the first week of February 30.7 Percent.

Overall, the virus variant has so far been at 2510 Detected people in Denmark. There are also nine cases of variant B.1.351, which initially appeared in South Africa. In general, the number of new Danish infections has decreased significantly since mid-December.

Corona worldwide

In the USA is the number of new infections within 24 hours 56,384 Cases. According to the CDC, a total of more than 27.5 million people have been proven to have contracted the corona virus. More than died in total 485,000 People related to the coronavirus.

This is where you will find third-party content In order to interact with or display content from third parties, we need your consent. Activate external content

The US government will significantly increase vaccine shipments to US states. From now on you would 13.5 million vaccine doses per week White House press secretary Jens Psaki said that was a 57 percent increase over the time President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20. The government will also double the volume of deliveries to pharmacies across the country, she said – to two million doses a week.