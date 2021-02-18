D.he health authorities in Germany have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within a day 10,207 new corona infections reported – hardly less than a week ago. In addition, within 24 hours 534 more deaths recorded, as can be seen from figures from the RKI on Thursday. The data reflect the status of the RKI number of cases table from 7.27 a.m. on Thursday, subsequent changes or additions are possible.

On Thursday last week, the RKI had within one day 10,237 new infections and 666 new deaths recorded. The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777, but it contained 3500 late reports.

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (Seven-day incidence) according to the RKI nationwide 57.1 – and thus slightly higher than the day before (57.0). In the days before, there had been no significant decrease in the incidence. As before, three federal states are below the 50 mark: Baden-Württemberg (41.5), Rhineland-Palatinate (45,6) and Berlin (47.9).

Does the decline in the number of infections that have been observed for weeks threaten to come to a standstill? An assessment will only be possible in a few days. Experts point out that due to the weather conditions, some people may have recently visited a doctor or a test center later than usual and new infections were therefore detected with a delay. The development in the course of the spread of the more contagious variant B.1.1.7 is not yet foreseeable.

Four weeks ago, on January 21, the incidence had been 119.0. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 2,293,908 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not recognized. The total number of people who have had a history of Sars-CoV-2 died, increased to 66,698.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.85 (previous day 0.84) according to the RKI management report on Wednesday evening, and here too there is currently stagnation instead of a further decline. The value means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 85 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.

As emerged from figures from the RKI on Wednesday, have so far in Germany 2,896,064 People a first and 1,525,943 People receive a second vaccination. In more than 4.1 million Cases the Biontech vaccine was administered to, around 100,000-time the Moderna vaccine and in 87,000 Cases the preparation from AstraZeneca – so far, however, only in the first vaccination.

Corona in Europe

In Malta have the health authorities so far in 49 Cases the British and in one case the South African variant. Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday in Valletta. The Maltese authorities have registered a little more than since the first proof of corona in March 2020 20,000 Infectious and almost 300 Deaths related to the virus.

In Denmark is the British virus variant B.1.1.7 has now been detected in every second analyzed sample. As emerged from a list updated on Wednesday by the SSI health institute, the variant was initially in the first three days of last week 47.5 percent of the sequenced positive samples identified. These are the latest available figures, they are constantly updated and can therefore still change.

The rapid increase in the B.1.1.7 share of Danish corona cases continues unabated: When the first cases of the variant appeared in Denmark, it was only in 0.3 Percent of analyzed samples found. At the turn of the year it was around 2 percent, since then things have risen sharply: it was already in the last week of January 19.6, then in the first week of February 30.7 Percent.

Overall, the virus variant has so far been at 2510 Detected people in Denmark. There are also nine cases of variant B.1.351, which initially appeared in South Africa. In general, the number of new Danish infections has decreased significantly since mid-December.

Corona worldwide

In the USA is the number of new infections within 24 hours 56,384 Cases. According to the CDC, a total of more than 27.5 million people have been proven to have contracted the corona virus. More than died in total 485,000 People related to the coronavirus.

The US government will significantly increase vaccine shipments to US states. From now on you would 13.5 million vaccine doses per week White House press secretary Jens Psaki said that was a 57 percent increase over the time President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20. The government will also double the volume of deliveries to pharmacies across the country, she said – to two million doses a week.

More than half of all people in Israel over 30 years of age has been vaccinated against the coronavirus at least once. Health Minister Juli Edelstein wrote this on Twitter on Wednesday. In total, since December 19, about 4.1 million First and 2.7 million Second vaccinations administered. Israel has around 9.3 million people. Around 30 percent of them are younger than 16 years; this group cannot be vaccinated for the time being.