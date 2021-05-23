Compared to the previous week, the number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus drops significantly again. According to the RKI, the nationwide seven-day incidence has fallen to 64.5.

Travelers are walking in a pedestrian zone in downtown Westerland. The tourist places in Schleswig-Holstein are well booked over the Whitsun weekend despite Corona-related restrictions and requirements. Image: Bodo Marks / dpa

D.he Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 6714 new positive tests. That is 1786 fewer than on Sunday a week ago, when 8500 new infections were reported.

The seven-day incidence continues to decrease to 64.5 from 67 the previous day. The value indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants have been infected with the corona virus in the past seven days.

82 new deaths

82 other people died related to the virus. This increases the number of reported deaths to 87,380 within 24 hours.

In total, more than 3.6 million corona tests have so far been positive in Germany.