Stricter corona measures now apply in Cologne. When Mayor Reker announces this, a wedding party of all places disturbs their appearance. In numerous other cities, the number of new infections has increased significantly.

When Cologne’s Lord Mayor Henriette Reker presented the new corona measures for her city at a press conference, the cheers of a wedding party kept bursting in between – until Reker reacted, dry and cool.

I.n the corona pandemic, seven regions are now considered risk areas in North Rhine-Westphalia – including the metropolis of Cologne. In the cathedral city, the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days was exceeded on Saturday. The North Rhine-Westphalian Health Center (LZG) gave the value for Cologne as 54.8. The city administration ordered numerous restrictions on public life.

In Cologne, a maximum of five people from different households will be allowed to meet in public in future, as Lord Mayor Henriette Reker (non-party) said on Friday. So far there have been ten. In addition, alcohol is prohibited in public spaces from 10 p.m., and alcohol is no longer allowed to be sold at hotspots on weekends. Cologne is introducing a mask requirement in pedestrian zones.

At their press conference on Friday, however, it was also immediately apparent how difficult it is to adhere to the new strict rules. Several shouts of jubilation from a wedding party apparently within earshot could be heard in the background. At some point Reker reacted: she knew that it was “an important day in life”, but caution now also applies to a wedding party. She is reluctant to act as a brake on fun.

For days, NRW has had the highest infection rates of all German territorial states. The front runner on Saturday was the city of Herne with 66.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. The city of Hamm, which had been at the top of all districts and independent cities nationwide for several weeks, still achieved a value of 64.5. Wuppertal (55.2), Hagen (55.1), Cologne (54.8), Recklinghausen (52.3) and Remscheid (51.2) followed.

Essen and the state capital Düsseldorf are also planning tightening. The development in the metropolitan areas shows “whether we can keep the pandemic in Germany under control or whether we are losing control,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Friday in Berlin after a video conference with top representatives from the eleven largest German cities – including Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund and Essen from NRW. The Chancellor urged tougher measures and offered the cities help from the forces of the Bundeswehr and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

NRW Minister of Health Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU) called on the municipalities to intensify controls of the corona rules even at private events. Laumann was informed on Friday in a switch with the crisis teams of the country about the corona situation in the communities. The ministry said that he had emphasized the importance of compliance with the corona protection ordinance. It must be clear to people that violations have consequences.

In Essen, Mayor Thomas Kufen (CDU) announced after the video conference that he would examine help from members of the armed forces. As soon as the critical Corona limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded, celebrations with a maximum of 25 (previously 50) people would only be allowed in Essen. They would have to be registered for as little as eleven participants. In Essen there should then be a mask requirement in public buildings such as schools.

Massive increase in Herne

On Friday, Düsseldorf ordered an immediate mask requirement in public buildings, schools and daycare centers. The new infections had exceeded the warning threshold of 35 on Friday with 42.7 per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. On Saturday the value was 44.5. We recommend wearing a mask in twelve highly frequented areas – including the old town and the main train station. Outside celebrations may only take place with a maximum of 50 guests, unless the authorities allow exceptions on the basis of a hygiene concept. The second level takes effect from an incidence value of 50. Then only 25 people are allowed to take part in parties outside the home.

There was a massive corona increase in Herne: The infection process is “diffuse”, according to the city, there are no hotspots. “People get infected in families, at private parties and in sports clubs, among other things.”

Nationwide, according to the LZG, 32.4 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected with the corona virus in seven days. That was 3.8 more than the day before. The LZG collects the NRW figures for the official nationwide statistics of the Robert Koch Institute.

Exceeding the 50 mark has an impact on holidaymakers, for example, who now have to show a negative corona test in several German holiday regions during the autumn holidays. In addition, above this value, the regions are obliged to impose further restrictions on public life.