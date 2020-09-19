Highlights: On September 23, PM Modi will talk to the Chief Ministers of seven states

The speed of corona is not stopping in these states, the deaths are more

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi are also included

Kovid-19 cases in India more than 54 lakhs, 10 lakhs active

new Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will talk to states that have failed to control the rising cases of Corona virus. There will be a meeting through video conferencing on September 23 from seven such states. In the last few weeks, the Chief Ministers of the states where the cases of Kovid-19 have increased rapidly, will attend the meeting. These states include Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu besides Delhi. The speed of the cases is not decreasing here. Recently, India has reached the second place after America in the list of countries most affected by Corona in the whole world. According to sources, if needed, a meeting with different chief ministers can be held in two days.

Most active cases in these states



state Active case Maharashtra 2,97,866 Karnataka 98,583 Andra Pradesh 81,763 Uttar Pradesh 66,874 Tamil Nadu 46,453 Odisha 33,202 Delhi 32,064

Last meeting was on 10 August

PM Modi reviews tackling of Kovid epidemic through video conferencing with CMs and other senior officials of ten states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh on August 10 Had. Then these ten states were the most affected states by Kovid. In this, the PM praised all the states and said that Team India has done a remarkable job of working together.



Highest case in India till October end?

In the last one week only one third of the cases in the world have come from India. The speed at which new cases are coming to India may lead to the highest number of cases in India by the end of October. However, India also has the largest number of cured patients and the same fact has been in India’s favor so far. But for the last seven days, the number of deaths has also increased and in the same month the number of deaths can also reach close to 1 lakh.

Corona: India overtakes US on top in recovery rate

More than 1 million active cases of Corona

Corona cases in India have increased to 54,00,620, with 92,605 new cases in the last 24 hours. Of these, 43,03,044 people have been cured, while 86,752 patients have died. 1,133 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. There are still 10,10,824 active cases of corona virus in India. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has tested 12,06,806 samples in a single day on Saturday, with a total of 6,36,61,060 samples tested so far.