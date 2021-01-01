Highlights: For the first time since June 2020, Corona cases in the country were less than 1 million in December.

Infection occurred less than 1% in the capital, decreasing the number of new Kovid patients in Delhi.

As the relief news continues, the fear of Corona’s new strain continues, the new strain has so far confirmed a total of 25 people in the country.

Amit Bhattacharyan, New Delhi

Corona’s graph in the country is going down fast. Statistics related to Kovid-19 are indicating that the corona is dying in the new year. December 2020 saw the lowest number of corona cases compared to the previous six months. The lowest number of deaths occurred in December after May.



50 percent fewer cases were reported in December

For the first time since June 2020, there have been less than one million cases of corona in the country. In December, 824,000 cases were reported 35% lower than in November. This is a relief news on the new year. If we look at the figures, the average number of patients in the country on November 30 was 40,868, which came down to half, 20,507, a month later, on December 30. That is, about 50 percent fewer cases were reported.



Less than 1% infection occurred in the capital

At the same time, the condition of Kovid infection is continuously improving in Delhi. On December 23, the lowest level of Corona recovery rate in Delhi was recorded at less than one percent. The number of new Kovid patients is also decreasing in the capital.

But fear of new strain continues

Amid the relief news, Corona’s new strain continues. According to data from the Ministry of Health, a total of 25 people in the country have been confirmed to be infected with the new strain of Corona virus found in Britain. All 25 of these patients have been placed in isolation. As of December 23, a total of 33 thousand people have arrived in Britain from India. The health team is finding out about the passengers accompanying these patients and the family members they came in contact with.