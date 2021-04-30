Don’t touch anything so as not to get infected: According to new findings from the US epidemic protection agency, this precautionary measure could be nonsensical.

Germany – Disinfectants have been part of everyday life since the beginning of the pandemic. We not only disinfect our hands, but also the handles of shopping trolleys and other items.

The background to these measures is the fact that there have been some studies – especially in the first few months of the pandemic – which suggest that the risk of corona infection via surfaces is great. * That could be a common misconception, researchers at the US Disease Control Agency are currently emphasizing, such as RUHR24* reported.

According to the latest findings, the risk of becoming infected via surfaces is very low, the director of the authority, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, admitted at a White House briefing. The epidemic protection authority noted that it could still not be ruled out that one could become infected through objects. Leading US researchers, however, argue that there is no proven case of such an infection after a year of pandemic.