Highlights: France has said that a new strain or type of corona virus has been found in their country

This more contagious strain of the corona virus was identified in Britain

French officials say that the victim is a citizen of France and is fine

Paris

France has said that a new strain or type of corona virus has been found in their country. This more contagious strain of Corona was identified in Britain and cases have also been reported from South Africa, Nigeria. Officials of the French Health Ministry said that the victim of the new Corona strain was a French citizen and had arrived from London on 19 December. He said that the infected person is living in isolation at his home.

After the arrival of a new strain of Corona virus in Britain, many countries around the world including India had banned the arrival of people from there. France also banned the arrival of aircraft from Britain but this ban was lifted on Wednesday. Now those people are being allowed to come negative in the test. On Christmas day thousands of lorry drivers had to remain in their car waiting to cross the English Channel.

A new strain of corona virus has been found in Nigeria

The French Ministry of Health said that on 21 December the victim was examined in a hospital. He said that the victim is fine. Earlier on Friday, Japan, Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia reported that they had also reported cases of patients infected with the new strain of Corona virus. Earlier a new strain of corona virus was found in the African country of Nigeria, after Britain and South Africa.

On Thursday, Africa’s top public health official said that this new strain of Corona has been found in the people of Nigeria. A team of scientists is investigating to get more information about this strain. On Wednesday, a new strain of Corona was found in two passengers from South Africa in Britain. The new strain was described as 70 percent more contagious by the British Health Minister.

This strain is different from Britain and South Africa

John Nekengsong, head of the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said of the new strain in Nigeria that it is of a different nature from the UK and South Africa. The strain is being investigated by scientists from the Nigeria CDC and the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases. He called for more time to investigate this nature of the virus.



New strain named P681H variant

Dr. Nekengsong reported that the potential impact of Nigerian variants on vaccines is unclear as of now. A preliminary report stated that this Nigerian variant of the corona virus was found in samples from two patients collected 100 miles north of Lagos in southern Osun State between 3 August and 9 October. This variant of the corona virus is named P681H.