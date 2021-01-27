A new study has examined the effectiveness of masks in the fight against the corona pandemic. The results suggest a previously unimagined but enormously important effect on Covid-19.

In the fight against the spread of Corona is a Mouth and nose protection has become an important measure.

has become an important measure. In a study, the Effect of masks re-examined.

re-examined. The results show another previously unimagined, effect for infections with Sars-CoV-2.

Rostock – Since April 2020, i.e. for around nine months, the Mask requirement. People have to wear mouth and nose protection when shopping, on public transport or when visiting a doctor. Initially, the use of so-called everyday masks was still controversial even among experts. A recommendation from the WHO, for example, was only issued months after the start of the corona pandemic.

The use of the masks in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus is now considered undisputed among experts and politicians. The mask requirement has even been expanded: medical masks must now be worn in shops and on buses and trains. They should not only guarantee external protection, but also strengthen self-protection.

Corona study: Research results show the true effectiveness of masks

A study by Prof. Emil Reisinger, tropical medicine specialist at Rostock University Medical Center, now has the Effect of masks under the microscope again and confirmed: “The model calculations confirm that the use of masks, especially in connection with other non-medical measures (for example maintaining a minimum distance), the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 greatly slowed and the risk of infection is reduced, “it says there.

Mask study: previously unimagined protection against Covid-19 proven

And another one further, possibly even more important benefits put the results of the im Medical journal published study suggests: Apparently a mouth and nose protection in the case of an infection can also lead to a milder disease course contribute. “Further observations also suggest that the risk of developing symptoms of the disease after infection with SARS-CoV-2, strongly depends on the dose of infection“, So the reason. Thus, masks probably protect not only the environment of the wearer, but also the wearer himself from COVID-19, concludes Reisinger. The reason for this positive effect could therefore be the lower viral load that people inhale through mouth and nose protection.

Reisinger could even do one Effect on mortality make out: “Experience to date also suggests that in countries where a high proportion of the population wore masks from the start, the COVID-19 pandemic claims significantly fewer human lives than in countries where this is not the case.”

Mask study: observations from the Swiss army corroborate results

Also Findings from units of the Swiss armed forces would corroborate this observation. There, masks and minimum distances were only arranged for two companies housed together nine days after the first case of infection. 30 percent of the soldiers were sick with Covid-19, antibodies were detected in 62 percent of the asymptomatic soldiers. In another company, in which masks were already worn before the first case of infection, was not a single one falls ill. Antibodies were found in only 15 percent.

Corona: Study on the effectiveness of masks – conclusion of the results

When The study summarizes the results as follows: “The data cited in their entirety suggest that the wearing of face masks in public spaces is for Reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 can make a decisive contribution. Even in places where the infection cannot be avoided, reducing the infection dose becomes more likely prevents symptomatic diseases or the Reduced severity of diseases“.

According to Reisinger, it is unclear to what extent the available data can be transferred to the infection process with mutated SARS-CoV-2. (va)

List of rubric lists: © Sven Hoppe / dpa