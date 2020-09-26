D.he number of new infections with the coronavirus in Germany has reached the highest level since April. Within one day, the health authorities in Germany reported 2507 new corona infections, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday morning. On Friday, the number of newly reported corona cases was 2153.

According to RKI information on Saturday morning, at least 282 730 people in Germany have been shown to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis. According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is 9452. That is 9 more than the day before. Around 249 700 people survived the infection according to RKI estimates.

The peak of the daily reported new infections was at the end of March / beginning of April at more than 6000. The number then tended to fall and rose again in July. In August, the number of cases was just over 2000 (2034). The number of new infections detected also depends on how many people are tested.

According to RKI estimates in Germany, according to the management report on Friday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 0.91 (previous day: 0.78). This means that an infected person infects slightly less than another person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand. In addition, the RKI gives a seven-day R-value, which is less subject to daily fluctuations. It shows the infection process from 8 to 16 days ago and was last at 1.01 (previous day: 0.97). Accordingly, an infected person infects about one other person on average.