The new mutations of the coronavirus are becoming a problem in the fight against pandemics. Do they also adversely affect the vaccines developed?

In several countries have new variants of the coronavirus developed that spill over to Europe.

developed that spill over to Europe. They could become a problem if the vaccine don’t work so well against them.

don’t work so well against them. A new study suggests we might need a third vaccination.

Munich – It almost seemed as if the pandemic was playing a trick on us: The first promising vaccines had barely been developed and were being made around the globe new virus variants. And with them the question: will the new vaccines also help against the mutations or is there a threat of new chaos?

The highly contagious virus mutations caused particular concern Great Britain and South Africa. But the first all-clear has already been given. Because the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna seem to work well at least against the British variant. The South African remains. Moderna has in one new study therefore tested the effectiveness of your own drug. The investigation is currently still a preprint, so it has not yet been checked by specialist colleagues.

Moderna vaccine: Does it work against the new Corona variants from Great Britain and South Africa

The result of the study is primarily reassuring, but it is still worth taking a second look. The drug company and researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Maryland concluded that the vaccine against the South African mutant B1351 helps. However, compared to the effect with the original virus, a up to six times fewer antibodies developed.

“But that doesn’t mean that the active ingredient is no longer applicable. Because it still will antibody educated. Nothing we’ve seen so far is in terms of that vaccine worrying “, says Moderna boss Dr. Stephen Hoge across from that Time Magazine.

Do we have to be vaccinated three times? This is how the corona mutations work

For another are mRNA vaccines According to experts, easily adaptable and could thus be adjusted to new variants. “A new vaccine could be adapted very quickly on the basis of mRNA technology. Technically, this could be done in six weeks, ”says one Biontech-Speaker of the picture. The German pharmaceutical company is also currently examining the effectiveness of its vaccine in terms of Corona variants.

He also shares this opinion Virologist Bernhard Fleckenstein. He told the newspaper: “That is the great advantage of mRNA vaccines.” Also vector vaccines, like the company’s AstraZeneca can be adjusted. “But I think that it will take a lot longer,” explains the expert. He thinks it is possible that the duration of vaccination protection will decrease due to the variants. So it is realistic that we will have to get vaccinated more often than previously thought. (mam)

List of rubric lists: © Gian Ehrenzeller / KEYSTONE / dpa