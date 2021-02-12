The federal government classifies the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Tyrol as “mutation areas”. There are border controls, the railway stops train traffic.

BERLIN taz | Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has cautiously expressed himself about a further expansion of border controls to protect against particularly contagious coronavirus variants. This cannot be ruled out, according to Spahn. However, with a view to the important exchange in border regions, the federal government is “very cautious and considerate” with such measures.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Tyrol in Austria had previously been classified as so-called virus mutation areas. This is the first time that regions directly neighboring Germany are affected by this measure. For the classified areas there is a general transport ban for airlines, rail, bus and shipping companies. In addition, those wishing to enter the country must be tested in advance. There is a quarantine obligation after arrival in Germany, so Spahn.

According to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, in addition to the existing internal border controls with Austria, there will also be temporary controls at the borders with the Czech Republic from Sunday morning. From the previously defined mutation areas abroad, almost only Germans and foreigners residing in Germany are currently allowed to enter.

There are also special rules for medical staff, transit passengers and the movement of goods. Which exceptions there will be in the case of reclassifications is currently still being examined, according to a ministry spokesman. The decisions are coordinated with the countries concerned. The European Commission will be informed. This has now called on the federal government to grant exceptions for commuters, for example.

In the meantime, Deutsche Bahn has announced that it will cease long-distance traffic to Tyrol and the Czech Republic from Sunday due to the new regulation on virus mutation areas. The Munich-Innsbruck-Verona EC line is affected in the direction of Tyrol. The Hamburg-Berlin-Prague EC line will also be discontinued. “Additional travel options will be created through additional ICE stops for the stops in Büchen, Ludwigslust and Wittenberge,” said the railway.