The number of new corona infections continues to decline in Germany. Experts are already warning of a third wave. The corona mutations play a major role in this.

Currently the numbers are going up New corona infections steadily back. The hope for an early end to the Lockdowns and a Relaxation of the corona measures increases. But the optimism and joy about the falling numbers are currently taking a big damper: the mutations keep spreading* and Experts | warn against premature relaxation of the measures and against a third wave, how * echo24.de reported.

The development of the Corona pandemic in Germany makes Experts | Worries: On the one hand, it sinks 7 day incidence, on the other hand, the proportion of Mutations. The British corona mutation in particular is becoming more common. The problem: the British mutation B.1.1.7. is more contagious and spreads faster than other types of corona. Virologists and Immunologists now speak of the fact that in early March one third wave could threaten.

Experts warn: British mutation could cause a third wave

Should the Mutation B.1.1.7. spread further, the situation could spiral out of control again. “The more you get now because of the falling Incidences loosens, the sooner the third wave develop with B.1.1.7 ”, explains the Systems immunologist Michael Meyer-Hermann towards the German press agency. The British mutation B.1.1.7 is located according to the Immunologists already in a phase of exponential growth “and the current measures are not enough to slow this development down*. Sooner or later, B.1.1.7 will dominate. “

According to new data from Robert Koch Institute (RKI) the proportion of those discovered in Great Britain increased mutation already within two weeks from just under six to more than 22 percent. That shared Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) on Wednesday in Berlin.

Where do the numbers come from that provide information about the spread of the corona mutations? To the Spread of the mutations to determine, evaluated that Robert Koch Institute 23,000 positive test results in one representative sample and other data from that shared Federal Minister of Health Spahn With. The RKI wants to provide further details on Wednesday. This Friday, February 19, RKI bosses Lothar Wieler and Spahn want to make further assessments regarding the mutations.

The proportion of British mutation roughly double every week. The mutation that first appeared in South Africa had a share of 1.5 percent in Germany. “We have to expect that the variant could soon become the dominant one for us,” said Federal Minister of Health Spahn. When the Lockdowns and the Relaxation of the measures great caution should therefore be exercised. Nevertheless, Spahn described it as “so far encouraging” that the number of infections in Germany * has fallen overall.

Wave of infections after Easter due to hasty relaxation of the corona measures?

The Virologist Melanie Brinkmann said to that mirror: “We never get enough people vaccinatedbefore the Mutants punch through. ”With one Loosening the current Corona measures she fears a massive amount for the time after Easter Wave of infection.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler informed about the current corona situation in Germany. Symbolic picture: dpa / Michael Kappeler © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Jens Spahn said that he had nothing against opening plans that were about after Incidence values of the Virus spread directed. But everyone should be aware of the importance of mutations. It must continue to be checked every two weeks, “where we stand”. The Federal Minister of Health urgently called the people in Germany to comply with the rules and to be careful: “We make the difference – every day.”

When is the third wave threatening?

If and when it becomes a third corona wave is coming, nobody can say exactly at this point in time. However, it is important not to rush into anything in the current situation and to react too quickly to the current situation Corona measures to loosen. This would just make another Increase in the number of infections be provoked. A decisive factor in combating the Corona pandemic is still the Vaccination strategy in Germany.

Around three percent of people are now in Germany against that Coronavirus vaccinated. All residents of a nursing home are expected to join this week Vaccination offer have received. It is expected that everyone over the age of 80 should receive a vaccination offer by the end of March. According to calculations by Federal government However, the vaccination campaign will take a long time: only towards the end of June should all over 60-year-olds have the opportunity to have one vaccination to get. It is therefore even more important to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus through rules and activities continue to contain until most of the population is vaccinated.

Karl Lauterbach from the SPD says on the subject Lockdown end and third wave In summary: “There has to be an extension in any case. We currently have the situation that the British mutation and in parts also the South African mutation spread strongly. The total number of cases decreases and the number of mutations increases. We therefore become one third wave get, that is almost unavoidable at the present time because the much more contagious variants have already spread. ” * echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

