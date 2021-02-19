The spread of mutated viruses significantly weakens the previous downward trend. RKI President Wieler warns against loosening too quickly.

BERLIN taz | The morning look at the current infection numbers has been mostly gratifying in recent weeks, because they have been falling continuously: From almost 26,000 cases per day at Christmas, the 7-day mean fell by more than 70 percent to 7,200 by the beginning of this week. But it has been over for a few days: this week the average stagnated for four days, on Friday there was a decrease again, but this was significantly lower than before.

Part of the stagnation is probably due to the fact that fewer tests were carried out in the past week due to the extreme weather and results were reported late, so that the values ​​appear higher in comparison this week. In part, however, the development is also due to the fact that the more contagious virus mutants are spreading more and more in Germany – especially those that were first detected in Great Britain.

New data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed on Wednesday that these viruses are now responsible for around 22 percent of all infections. Two weeks earlier it was 5.8 percent. Infections with the mutated virus are also increasing sharply in absolute terms. If this trend continues, the number of new infections is likely to rise again shortly. Then the increasing infections with the mutated virus more than compensate for the decrease in infections with the original variant.

RKI President Lothar Wieler warned of this development on Friday: “We may be at a turning point again,” he said. Given the stagnating numbers, he opposed a hasty lifting of the lockdown. “Any thoughtless relaxation accelerates the virus and sets us back,” he said. “Then in a few weeks we’ll be back to where we were for Christmas.”

Health Minister Jens Spahn also saw the current figures as a cause for caution. Nevertheless, several federal states are planning to resume or expand face-to-face teaching for next week, which teacher associations and many parents see with concern. On Monday it will be decided whether teachers will be vaccinated earlier than previously planned.

Lower number of unreported cases for infections

There was also new data this week on the question of how high the number of unreported corona infections is. A study that was carried out in Berlin in the second half of November found antibodies against the coronavirus in 4.4 percent of the randomly selected participants. That would be 2.2 times as many as officially stated so far.

Because no antibodies are found in more than a third of those infected, the real number is more likely to be three times the officially reported values. But that would still be significantly less than previously assumed by the RKI: In December, Wieler had estimated the factor at 4 to 6.