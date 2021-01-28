The corona mutations are currently the greatest concern of many. Another virus variant has now appeared in Brazil – and it could pose a particular threat.

The fight against that takes a good year Coronavirus already on – and it’s far from over. Most recently, Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states attended Corona summit decided the Lockdown renew again and the To tighten corona measures again*.

That this strict line is followed, despite the exponential increase in the New infections seems stopped is mainly due to the fear of the Corona mutations. So far they were Virus variants known from Great Britain and South Africa. Now comes a third mutation out Brazil to that – and experts are increasingly concerned about how echo24.de* reported. Because through them one could possibly say goodbye to the term herd immunity.

Corona mutation in Brazil: virus variant probably highly infectious – danger also for those who have recovered

It was on Christmas Eve Corona mutation from Great Britain detected for the first time in Baden-Württemberg* been. The Virus variant B.1.1.7 is said to be significantly more contagious than the previously known form of Coronavirus – especially for children*. The virus variant does not seem to have a more severe course of Covid-19 to lead, through the easier transferability it can the pandemic but accelerate. If more people become infected with the virus in a short period of time, there are significantly more serious and fatal courses. The Corona mutation from South Africa * is also considered to be potentially more contagious than the variant previously widespread in Germany.

The reason for the rapid spread could be a slight change in one part of the Spike protein be on the virus surface. This penetrates through this virus into the human cell. The only good news with the ones known so far Corona mutations from Great Britain and South Africa: The corona vaccinations are also likely to work against the virus variants *. But now a new mutant has been detected in Brazil that is spreading worries. Because the Corona mutation Not only does it appear to be highly infectious – even immune people seem unprotected from it.

In Manaus, three quarters of the people had already been infected with corona – it was thought that they had been immune for months. (Symbol image) © Oliver Berg / dpa / symbol image

Corona mutation in Brazil: Experts extremely concerned – those who have recovered probably not protected

“I am very worried about them mutation out Brazilwho has obviously been able to target a population group in Manauswhich actually already had a high infection rate – actually should have immune must be – has been infected again “, explained intensive care physician Prof. Uwe Janssens in an interview with RTL. In Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas, three quarters of the people had already met in 2020 corona infected. Accordingly, a certain basic immunization was assumed. Last they rose Infection numbers but surprisingly on again.

In the Brazil identified Variant P.1 probably has 17 mutations, some of them on Spike protein, as the German wave reported. So it could be this Corona mutation the body’s immune response “escapes”. “That is of course a completely new effect that we are now seeing: That obviously one mutation formerly Sars-CoV-2 infected people then within the assumed immunity can re-infect. ”Studies had shown that convalescents very likely for several months are immune to the virus*. But those who have recovered are not protected from the corona mutation from Brazil.

New Corona variant P.1 in Brazil: vaccines still effective?

If she Vaccines by Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna also against the Corona mutation out Brazil are effective is not yet clear. However, these dock mRNA vaccines according to dw.de exactly on the affected Spike protein at. As the daily News reported, vaccine developer Biontech had also stated that you could – if necessary – a new one within six weeks vaccine develop that could be effective against certain corona mutations. *echo24.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

List of rubric lists: © Oliver Berg / dpa / Symbolbild