A coronavirus mutation from Great Britain is currently spreading in Europe. This is of great concern: because the virus variant is more contagious than the original.

Employed one since December Coronavirus mutation from Great Britain the world.

from Great Britain the world. The new variant is significantly more contagious than the previous virus.

Spreading could do that Infection process in many places finally got out of control.

Munich – More than 94 million people are now with the corona virus infected reported more than two million died from it. There is no end in sight to the pandemic. In recent weeks, many European countries have been struggling with particularly high case numbers. Also in Great Britain A sharp increase in new infections has been observed since the middle of December last year. This is also due to a new one Virus mutation.

Coronavirus mutation from Great Britain: The new variant is so contagious

The Corona mutation B.1.1.7 was first detected in the UK on December 14th and is now found in a quarter of all countries worldwide. Virus mutations in themselves are nothing unusual, but the British variant stands out. she goes as much more contagious than the original.

Indeed it is R value according to a study by Imperial College London in Great Britain by the mutation from 0.4 to 0.7 gone up. British researchers assume on the basis of these values ​​that the new variant 50 to 70 percent more contagious is than the original virus. The rapid expansion in over 50 countries seems to confirm this. However, it does not seem to be more dangerous in terms of the course of the disease.

UPDATE # COVID19 new variant VOC202012 / 01 in England ➡️VOC growing rapidly

➡️Transmission advantage for VOC of 0.4 to 0.7 difference in reproduction number compared to non-VOC variant

➡️VOC affecting a greater proportion of under 20s 👉Report https://t.co/wZkdw9fCIj pic.twitter.com/YlffZnyPMl – MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis (@MRC_Outbreak) December 31, 2020

British corona mutation: This is why it is so problematic for many countries

Nevertheless, the increase in the R value problematic. It’s a good indicator of how many people are getting infected. If this highly contagious variant continues to spread, the number of cases in the respective locations will increase rapidly. The infection process would be even less controllable than before, there is a threat Overload of the clinics. Many countries in Europe are therefore concerned, with governments in many places discussing even tougher measures. Britain itself is in one nationwide strict lockdownto get a grip on the skyrocketing numbers.

In addition to the British variant, the South Africa a similarly contagious mutation was found. In the meantime, this has also been over 20 countries proven. Also in Japan and the United States should now new forms of Coronavirus have occurred. While the Japanese variant seems to differ from the other mutations, the US variant is probably very similar to the British one.

Corona Mutations: Are the Vaccines Still Effective?

However, there is hope that initial studies show that the vaccines developed against the virus variants continue to work. The Biontech / Pfizer vaccine should be able to neutralize the mutations from South Africa and Great Britain, as a study from the USA suggests. However, not enough vaccine is currently available to be effective Herd immunity to accomplish. It is also not certain whether the vaccines developed will be effective against future mutations. (mam / afp)

List of rubric lists: © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP