Due to the high level of trust in Christian Drosten, each of his words has weight. His statement about the new corona mutation was misunderstood, as he himself admits.

fueled the fear in Germany with a statement. Now he has spoken again and makes it clear what he meant.

Munich / Berlin – “Unfortunately that doesn’t look good” – so rated Christian Drosten on Monday evening (December 21) the new coronavirus mutation from Great Britain *. The top virologist himself noted that he had unsettled many with this assessment. On Twitter, he wrote on Tuesday evening: “I started something with the phrase ‘That doesn’t look good’.” The doctor apparently did not want to let that go . “To put an end to speculation: this only referred to the now clearer evidence of the increased prevalence the mutant. Otherwise no change in my assessment. “

Corona mutation: Drosten gives in – “I kicked something off”

Before the “Unfortunately that doesn’t look good” comment, Drosten had the matter in the Deutschlandfunk seen even more loosely. “I’m not that concerned about that right now. However, just like everyone else, I am in something at the moment unclear information“, So Drosten on Monday. The information situation then became a little clearer, because, according to Drosten, there is now clearer evidence of the increased dissemination.

New data on the B.1.1.7 mutant (published today). Unfortunately, that doesn’t look good. On the positive side, cases with the mutant have so far only increased in areas where the overall incidence was high or rising. Contact reduction also works against the spread of the mutant. https://t.co/s3Wd3X7ukF – Christian Drosten (@c_drosten) December 21, 2020

“Current data support the suspicionthat the virus variant first detected in the UK in September more transferable is than other variants that occur at the same time in the English population, ”explained Drosten Bild.de. “From this, however, no conclusions can be drawn about other effects, especially the severity of the disease and the effects on the effectiveness of vaccines.”

Corona mutation – Drosten: “There is therefore currently no reason for acute concern in Germany”

Furthermore: “Reason for a acute concern in Germany therefore does not currently exist. Of course, we have to keep a close eye on developments. The data situation is still overall sketchy, but will continue to intensify in the next few days. It is to be expected that this will also lead to the suspicion that the new Virus variant is already present in Germany, will confirm “, the virologist added Bild.de.

Drosten criticized that it was claimed that the corona mutation was 70 percent more contagious *. “That number was just called that,” he told im Deutschlandfunk. Drosten questioned the scientific nature of the value and assumed that it was an estimate that a scientist said because he was asked about it. “Then it goes into politics and the politicians then give such numbers and the media take it up. Suddenly there is such a value in the room, 70 percent, and nobody even knows what it means. “

Regardless of further information, many European countries have reacted and closed the borders with Great Britain.