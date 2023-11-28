Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

A new corona variant in the USA is the focus of doctors and researchers. Apparently it can cause chronic bronchitis.

Munich – Winter time is the time for colds. But since the global corona pandemic, which began in 2020, it is important to be much more careful when it comes to cold symptoms. This makes people all the more attentive to reports like those recently from China, where a mysterious lung disease is spreading among children. In the USA, however, there is a new corona variant that could be cause for concern.

In the United States, the HV.1 variant is currently becoming the dominant variant among Covid-19 infections. As recently as July 2023, 0.5 percent of new infections had this corona variant. In November of the current year, the value rose to a whopping 25.2 percent. HV.1 is therefore being monitored with caution by doctors. The reason: The new Corona variant can primarily affect the bronchi.

A graphic representation of a corona virus in a microscope view. How threatening is the new HV.1 variant from the USA? © imago images

Chronic cough after infection: Symptoms of a Corona HV.1 infection

Andrea Garcia, vice president of the American Health Association (AMA), emphasizes the importance of close monitoring of this variant, especially because of its supposedly stronger bronchial effects.

William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University, also told the US portal Today.com: “It seems to cause a type of chronic bronchitis, so you can have a cough syndrome that lasts beyond the period in which you have already recovered from other symptoms.”

The symptoms of HV.1 are similar to other omicron variants, making identification difficult. They are as follows:

Stuffy nose

Sore throat

Runny cold

Cough

exhaustion

Headache

Fever

chills

Muscle aches

possibly chronic bronchitis

However, what attracts particular attention is the potential chronic bronchitis, which Dr. William Schaffner from Vanderbilt University Medical Center describes. Longer-lasting cough symptoms could be a feature of this variant. Despite this special characteristic, there is so far no evidence that HV.1 is more contagious than other mutations.

Corona variant HV.1: soon also in Germany?

So far, no cases of HV.1 have been detected in Germany. The predominant omicron sublineages Eris, Pirola and JN.1 continue to dominate infections. However, the Robert Koch Institute has recorded a significant increase in the total number of infections since the beginning of October (As of November 27, 2023). However, the number of unreported cases is unclear because people have not been tested.

In order to continue to protect yourself from corona infections, the usual rules apply, such as washing your hands regularly and eating a balanced, healthy diet. In winter, vitamin C in particular strengthens our immune system. (ls)