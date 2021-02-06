The outbreak of the corona mutation is causing great concern in Tyrol – even sealing off the state is being discussed. At the same time, there will be massive lockdown easing in Austria from Monday.

In Austria, massive lockdown * releases will come into force next Monday (February 8th).

The South African corona mutation * broke out in Tyrol.

A quarantine for the entire state of Tyrol is being discussed.

Vienna – A maximum of 700 new corona infections per day – that was the original lockdown goal of the Austrian government around Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP). This target value could not be achieved due to the tough Corona * measures in Austria. On Saturday (February 6), the authorities reported 1,333 new corona cases and 21 deaths – again well above the target value.

Corona in Austria: Massive lockdown loosening from Monday – despite mutation outbreak in Tyrol

Nevertheless, last Monday (February 1), Chancellor Kurz announced massive easing of the Corona * measures in the Federal Chancellery in Vienna. After the continued high number of infections, this step came as a surprise to many. “To loosen up now means exposing the population to an uncontrollable risk,” said SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner, for example, before the government’s decision. She was skeptical of the easing and warned of a possible third wave caused by the spread of the virus mutations.

The South African corona mutation has now broken out in Tyrol. “We have a huge problem with this variant. There is a sharp rise. But I don’t see any political action here in Tyrol. I’m waiting for the second Ischgl, ”said the virologist Dorothee von Laer to the courier. She requested a quarantine for the entire state. There was also criticism from Germany. RKI boss Lothar Wieler said at the federal press conference on Friday (February 5th): “That could have been avoided if thousands hadn’t gone skiing.”

Corona in Austria: Anschober announces “Balance Day” in Tyrol for Sunday

The government in Vienna called the situation “acute and serious” last Thursday. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) announced that Sunday would be “the day of the balance sheet”. At a press conference on Friday he spoke of an “Action Plan for Tyrol”. In close coordination with the Tyrolean governor Günther Platter (ÖVP), a plan has been developed “which is being implemented at full speed to limit the mutations,” said Anschober.

The opposition Social Democrats (SPÖ), meanwhile, called on the government to “finally take action”. Watching those responsible in Tyrol “bury your head in the sand will otherwise end again in a catastrophe,” warned SPÖ health expert Philip Kucher. He referred to the Corona * outbreak in the Ischgl ski area around a year ago.

Corona in Austria: Mutation outbreak and openings – “That doesn’t go together”

“On the one hand, there are rumors of a glass fall over Tyrol, of quarantine for an entire state. On the other hand, and this is not a rumor, but a fact, we will unlock large parts of society again on Monday. It doesn’t fit together, ”criticized Gabriele Scherndl in a comment in the Wiener Zeitung The standard the current situation in Austria.

From Monday (February 8th), primary school pupils will be able to attend classroom classes again, lower and upper grades will switch to shift work. In addition, the trade is allowed to reopen – albeit under stricter conditions, such as an FFP2 mask requirement. Museums, galleries and zoos will reopen under the same conditions as retail.

Body-hugging services are also allowed again from Monday – this means that visiting the hairdresser in Austria is possible again. However, only with a negative corona test * that is not older than 48 hours. Only the catering sector remains in lockdown.

Scherndl describes the relaxation as a mistake. “The situation is too fragile, the mutations too unpredictable, vaccination coverage is far too far away to be able to think of relief at the moment,” she warns. “We have a problem. And we don’t solve that by loosening the rules. ” (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

