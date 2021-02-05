The outbreak of the South African corona mutation is causing great concern in Tyrol. There are calls for a lockdown for the entire state – a decision should be made by Sunday.

The Corona * numbers in Austria are still high.

The spread of the South African corona mutation * is causing great concern in Tyrol. (see first report)

Experts and politicians are calling for a quarantine for the entire state. (see update from February 4th, 3:50 p.m.)

Update from February 5, 10:41 a.m.: Criticism of the situation in Tyrol is now also coming from Germany: RKI boss Wieler commented on the situation. Many mutants, above all the South African pathogen, have been discovered there in the past few days. “That could have been avoided if thousands hadn’t gone skiing,” says Wieler.

Update from February 5, 6:36 a.m.: A more contagious Corona mutation is spreading in Tyrol, the government in Vienna calls the situation “acute and serious”. Nevertheless, she does not want to seal off the Austrian state for the time being, as she said on Thursday. First, mass tests should be used and test samples should be sequenced faster. Experts and the opposition, on the other hand, called for tougher action.

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) announced that Sunday would be “the day of the balance sheet”. The opposition Social Democrats (SPÖ) called on the government to “finally take action”. Watching those responsible for Tyrol “bury your head in the sand” will otherwise end in a catastrophe again, warned SPÖ health expert Philip Kucher, referring to the Corona outbreak in the Ischgl ski area around a year ago.

Corona in Austria: Government examines the isolation of the whole of Tyrol – “We have a huge problem”

Update from February 4th, 3:52 p.m .: After the increased occurrence of the South African mutation of the corona virus in Tyrol, the state is defending itself against initial considerations for a quarantine. The data situation does not allow such a serious step, said Tyrolean head of state Günther Platter on Thursday in the state parliament in Innsbruck. You have to be on your guard, but it is important to maintain proportionality. The South African variant has so far been identified 75 times in Tyrol – only five affected are actively positive. Contact tracking and testing would now be intensified.

Günther Platter (ÖVP), Governor of Tyrol. (Archive image) © Matthias Balk / dpa

Previously, it had not been ruled out that the entire state would be quarantined. The Austrian news agency APA learned from informed circles that the government in Vienna is examining all options with experts. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) had described the situation in Tyrol as serious. A decision should be made by Sunday at the latest.

Virologist Dorothee von Laer told the courier: “We have a huge problem with this variant. There is a sharp rise. But I don’t see any political action here in Tyrol. I’m waiting for the second Ischgl. ”She called for a lockdown of the entire state. “Waiting until Sunday is not an option,” warned Philip Kucher, health spokesman for the SPÖ, in a broadcast. He recalled that the situation in Ischgl exploded within a few days a year ago.

Corona in Austria: number of new infections remains high

First report from February 3rd: Vienna – The corona numbers in Austria have not fallen as far as the government around Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) had hoped. From Tuesday to Wednesday, the authorities reported 1,520 new corona infections. In addition, there are 55 new deaths in connection with a Covid-19 infection *. The number of new corona cases in the individual federal states at a glance:

Vienna: 257

Lower Austria: 255

Styria: 248

Upper Austria: 207

Salzburg: 197

Tyrol: 131

Carinthia: 130

Vorarlberg: 68

Burgenland: 27

Corona in Austria: Loosening of lockdowns despite continued high numbers of infections

Despite the continued high number of infections, Austria will surprisingly loosen the lockdown * from next Monday (February 8). Trade is allowed to reopen – albeit under stricter conditions. Museums and galleries can also be visited again.

Even a visit to the hairdresser is allowed in Austria from next week – albeit under strict corona rules. Customers may only be served with a negative corona test * (not older than 48 hours). In addition, an FFP2 mask is mandatory *. The penalties for violating the Corona * measures will also be increased. The gastronomy and cultural events remain closed.

Corona in Austria: “Tyrolean subtype” of the South African virus variant – German border area affected

In Austria, too, there are great concerns about the spread of the virus variants. According to the virologist Dorothee von Laer, there are increasing signs that parts of the state of Tyrol are a focus of the spread of the South African corona mutation. According to the latest figures from the end of last week, around half of the infections caused by a mutation are currently due to this variant, von Laer told the newspaper The standard.

The region between Innsbruck and the German border near Kufstein is particularly affected by the corona mutation. (Archive image) © Erich Spiess / dpa

“We now have 80 cases and certainly a large number of unreported cases. This is no longer a small cluster, ”said the dpa expert. Although she does not have an overview of the entire federal state, according to her investigations the region between Innsbruck and the German border near Kufstein is affected.

Von Laer spoke out in favor of restricting mobility and also postponing the opening of shops in Tyrol planned for the coming week by at least one week. You could still slow down the spread of this virus variant and at least gain time. This is important because the South African variant itself has at least two additional mutations. According to von Laer, they are a “Tyrolean subtype” of the South African variant. (ph) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

