German politics is reacting to the spreading corona mutants. One is now added to the 13 virus variant areas.

Particularly contagious corona variants are spreading rapidly from Europe.

The federal government is now tightening the entry rules on the border with France.

But it shouldn’t be quite as hard as on the borders with the Czech Republic and Tyrol.

Berlin – From Tuesday (March 2nd) stricter entry restrictions to Germany will apply. According to the RKI *, the federal government has declared the French department of Moselle to be a virus variant area. It borders on Saarland and Rhineland-Palatinate *.

Regions or countries in which more contagious mutants of the coronavirus occur particularly frequently are classified as virus variant areas. From the affected areas only:

Germans and foreigners with residence and residence permit in Germany.

There are exceptions for commuters and the movement of goods.

In mid-February, areas with a land border with Germany were classified as virus variant areas with the Czech Republic and Tyrol in Austria * for the first time. The list also includes many other countries, such as Great Britain, Ireland, Portugal, South Africa and Brazil.

What do travelers from the Moselle department (around one million inhabitants) now have to consider?

Have a negative corona test * that is not older than 48 hours.

A quick test is sufficient.

Airlines as well as bus and train companies are no longer allowed to carry passengers from Moselle to Germany.

Reaction to stricter border controls due to corona mutants: “Brutal” and “one-sided”

Stationary border controls are supposed to be at the border with France dpa-Don’t give information. “In all of these considerations, border controls are not up for discussion”, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU *) had already assured on Friday. Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU *) had previously made a similar statement.

France’s * Europe Secretary of State Clément Beaune said he regretted the decision. The measures to combat the virus have been tightened in Moselle. The President of the Grand Est region (to which Moselle belongs), Jean Rottner, called the decision on the broadcaster France Info “Brutal” and “one-sided”.

According to Prime Minister Jean Castex, 60 percent of the Corona cases in Moselle are the South African variant. In consultation with the German side, France had already tightened its entry rules into the Moselle region last week. Only cross-border commuters who come for work are exempt from a test. In general, everyone who enters France needs a negative corona test that is not older than 72 hours. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA