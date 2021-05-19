ofChristina Rosenberger shut down

The vaccination campaign is progressing in Germany – but how effective are the previous vaccines against corona mutations that are also spreading in this country?

The situation in Germany seems to be slowly easing again. For some time now, the corona numbers have finally been falling continuously. Most recently, the Robert Koch Institute (May 19) reported a 7-day incidence of 72.8 for the Federal Republic of Germany – and there is now finally that in former hotspot areas such as Heilbronn Prospect of the first easing of the federal emergency brake *. We owe this development to the strict lockdown regulations, but to a certain extent also to the vaccinations against the coronavirus.

How echo24.de * reported, 40.6 million vaccine doses have now been administered in Germany. So have loud impfdashboard.de 37.5 percent of the total population received at least one vaccine dose (as of May 18). 11.5 percent of Germans are even fully immunized. But with all the security that such a Covid 19 vaccination promises, the question still remains of how well one is actually protected against the coronavirus after immunization.

Corona Mutation: These virus variants are known in Germany

There are now various virus mutations – the best known are probably the British, South African, Brazilian and Indian. They are often said to be more dangerous, contagious or deadly than the actual original coronavirus. Intensive research is being carried out on it – with a particular focus on vaccines. And the question: How protected are those who have been vaccinated against the new Covid-19 variants?

The good news in advance: In principle, researchers are currently assuming that all preparations that have been on the market in Germany to date also to a certain extent help against the known mutants of the coronavirus *. The motto is: vaccinating is more secure from a serious illness than simply remaining unprotected. The question remains, however, how well the immunization works with the individual variants that are known in this country.

Corona Mutation: Virus variants are already widespread in Germany

Because in some cases the corona mutants are already widespread in Germany. In particular, the so-called “British variant B.1.1.7” of the virus has prevailed. According to the German Press Agency (dpa) it currently dominates the examined samples with an enormous share of 90 percent. The mutant B.1.351, which was first detected in South Africa, accounts for around one percent of the samples examined, according to the RKI, while variant P.1 from Brazil accounts for around 0.5 percent.

Variant B.1.617, which was discovered in India and made headlines as a so-called “double mutant”, has so far made up less than two percent in Germany according to the samples examined. According to the RKI, around 30 cases of the Indian Corona variation are detected every week – but it is also said that the proportion has recently “steadily increased”.

Corona Mutation: This is how the variants affect the effectiveness of the vaccine

But just because coronavirus mutations spread faster or better does not mean that vaccination protection is impaired. According to research, this is known so far:

The British variant B.1.1.7: According to the Robert Koch Institute, it “does not affect the effectiveness of the BioNTech vaccine very much”. This has been shown by analyzes from Israel and Great Britain. The active ingredient in AstraZeneca, on the other hand, might be a little less effective than the original virus. According to the RKI, however, the studies on this are only “of limited informative value” because only a few cases were considered.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, it “does not affect the effectiveness of the BioNTech vaccine very much”. This has been shown by analyzes from Israel and Great Britain. The active ingredient in AstraZeneca, on the other hand, might be a little less effective than the original virus. According to the RKI, however, the studies on this are only “of limited informative value” because only a few cases were considered. The Indian variant B.1.617: According to the Robert Koch Institute, the first studies indicate that this mutant “does not substantially impair the effectiveness of vaccines”. US researchers found that out. However, the following also applies here: Not enough cases have yet been investigated to confirm this statement. At the end of April, Leif-Erik Sander, the head of the Infection Immunology and Vaccine Research research group at the Charité in Berlin, told the Science Media Center: “There is currently no reason to worry that vaccinations will lose their effectiveness due to this virus variant.”

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the first studies indicate that this mutant “does not substantially impair the effectiveness of vaccines”. US researchers found that out. However, the following also applies here: Not enough cases have yet been investigated to confirm this statement. At the end of April, Leif-Erik Sander, the head of the Infection Immunology and Vaccine Research research group at the Charité in Berlin, told the Science Media Center: “There is currently no reason to worry that vaccinations will lose their effectiveness due to this virus variant.” The South African variant B.1.351: So far there is little data on this mutant. However, the RKI assumes that it “at least reduces” the effectiveness of the previous vaccines. In Qatar, however, it was analyzed that the BioNTech vaccine prevents serious and fatal courses of disease very well. According to a study from South Africa, the AstraZeneca vaccine is described as somewhat less effective, and according to preliminary data from the European Medicines Agency EMA, the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson agent could also be reduced.

So far there is little data on this mutant. However, the RKI assumes that it “at least reduces” the effectiveness of the previous vaccines. In Qatar, however, it was analyzed that the BioNTech vaccine prevents serious and fatal courses of disease very well. According to a study from South Africa, the AstraZeneca vaccine is described as somewhat less effective, and according to preliminary data from the European Medicines Agency EMA, the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson agent could also be reduced. The Brazilian variant P.1: According to the RKI, this virus mutation is similar to the Covid-19 variant B.1.351 and could therefore also reduce the effect of the vaccines. In mid-March, researchers from Great Britain examined the mutant P.1 and came to the conclusion that the vaccines from BioNTech and AstraZeneca are as effective as against the British variant B.1.1.7. A study from the USA in turn showed in February that the preparations from BioNTech and Moderna show a “significantly reduced” effectiveness in P.1 and B.1.351.

So it should be noted that there is unfortunately no reliable information about the effectiveness of the individual vaccines, but there is a tendency. That said, even if the mutations may limit the effectiveness of the vaccines, there is nothing to worry about. Because experts believe that all vaccines that have so far been approved in Germany protect against very severe to fatal courses in the currently known Covid-19 mutations.

The researchers also believe that existing vaccines can be quickly adapted against threatening mutants – and that booster vaccinations can always be used to protect against possible new mutations. That would be roughly the same as what is already done with the annual flu vaccination.