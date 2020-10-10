I.According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the health authorities in Germany have within a day from Saturday morning 4721 new corona infections reported. From Wednesday to Thursday the value rose significantly from 2828 to 4058, from Thursday to Friday the increase was 4516.

According to the RKI, at least 319,381 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the start of the Corona crisis (data as of 10.10., 0.00 a.m.). The number of deaths in connection with a corona infection was therefore 9604. That was 15 more than the previous day. RKI estimates that around 273,500 people survived the infection.

The Reproduction number, short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany according to the management report on Friday 1.34 (Previous day: 1.17). This means that one infected person infects more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its current management report Seven-day R. on. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was given on Friday 1.37 (Previous day: 1.22). It shows the infection process from 8 to 16 days ago.

23 regions now have the limit of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants exceeded in seven days.

Berlin Reinickendorf 50.4

Berlin Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf District 54.4

Berlin Mitte district 90.3

Berlin Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg District 55.3

Berlin Tempelhof-Schöneberg District 67.3

Berlin Neukölln District 133.9

Bremen District-free city 56.2

Wesermarsch district 56.4

Delmenhorst district-free city 58

Cloppenburg district 80.3

Hamm district-free city 64.5

Recklinghausen District 52.3

Herne district-free city 66.5

Hagen district-free city 55.1

Wuppertal district-free city 55.2

Remscheid district-free city 51.2

Cologne District-free city 54.8

Frankfurt am Main district-free city 65.2

Offenbach am Main District-free city 70.6

Esslingen district 56.3

Memmingen District-free city 54.4

Fürstenfeldbruck district 51.1

Rosenheim district-free city 67.7

Record infections in neighboring countries

Not only Germany, but also other European countries are suffering from the second wave of the corona virus. In several neighboring countries, the health authorities reported record levels of new infections.

France recorded on Friday 20,339 new cases for the first time more than 20,000 positive tests in one day – a new record. Most recently, the authorities registered a high of 18,746 new infections on Wednesday. So are total 691.997 Cases known. The number of deaths rose by 62 to 32,583

Also Poland reported a record number of new infections on Friday. Have been in the past 24 hours 4739 People tested positive for the virus. 52 people died. Overall, Poland has been recording since the pandemic began 116,338 Infections and 2919 Deaths.

The authorities in Czech Republic registered 5394 new positive tests – this is the third record in a row. Overall, the number of infections found rose within 24 hours 100,757. 10.7 million people live in the Czech Republic. So far have been 869 The Ministry of Health announced that people died with or from the corona virus.

Austria recorded a maximum number of corona cases on Thursday. Within the past 24 hours are nationwide 1209 New infections have been recorded, the Interior Ministry announced. There are currently 506 people in hospital due to the corona virus, 107 of them are in intensive care units. Most cases were counted in the capital Vienna with 613 new infections.

More than 100,000 new infections in Europe

In Europe According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new infections with the coronavirus every day is above the mark for the first time 100,000 Cases climbed. The WHO graph updated on Friday shows a plus compared to the previous day of 109,749 Cases out. Almost 99,000 new cases were reported on Thursday. In Europe, the virus has been spreading steadily since August.

Italy reported more than 5,000 positive tests a day for the first time since March 5372. According to the Health Department on Friday, 28 more people who tested positive died. So overall are in Italy 343,770 Infections and 36,111 Deaths recorded.

Incidence above 230: emergency in Madrid

In Spain the government announced the state of emergency over part of Friday Madrid imposed. In this way, the closure of the capital should also be enforced against the will of the regional government. Previously, the central and regional government argued for a week about the closure of the capital.

Now 4.5 of the 6.6 million inhabitants of the capital region are only allowed to leave their community to work or to visit the doctor. In addition, gatherings of more than six people are prohibited, bars and restaurants have to close at 11 p.m.

With 848.324 Infections, Spain is the country in Western Europe hardest hit by the pandemic. Finally, the authorities counted 5,585 new cases. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was on Friday 115. In the Madrid region this figure is even higher 230. So far, 32,688 people have died from or with the corona virus in Spain.

Worldwide record of new infections

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported more new confirmed corona infections than ever before in one day. 350,766 the organization announced on Friday that she had been notified worldwide.

Those who are most affected remain USA. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 7.6 million Cases known 213,700 People died of or with Covid 19 disease. The US disease centers CDC announced on Friday 54,887 New infections and 979 other deaths known.

