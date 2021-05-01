ofPatrick Freiwah shut down

The better the social status, the lower the risk from Corona: Virologist Hendrik Streeck explains why this is the case and why the federal and state governments have done too little.

Berlin / Munich – The fact that the coronavirus represents a greater risk for lower-income groups of people does not seem new or surprising. The RKI recently commented on the connection between Corona and social status. Virologist Hendrik Streeck has now commented on the reason for this in an interview.

Socially weaker parts of the population are more threatened by diseases such as Covid-19, but also other health risks than people with a higher status or income. Accordingly, of course, the mortality rate is also higher for citizens in socially worse circumstances. “This is a worldwide phenomenon, and by the way not only with Corona, but with almost all infectious diseases,” says Streeck Bild.de knowledge. There are several reasons for why this is so. The factors for this are complex:

Corona more dangerous for poor people: Virologist Streeck explains the causes

Point one: Poor people live in confined living conditions. Several people are in less square meters and have little opportunity to evade each other. A lack of open space in the fresh air, such as your own gardens, therefore also play a role.

Point two: Here the 43-year-old mentions the hygiene factor and addresses the situation of Hartz IV recipients: “For example, a Hartz IV recipient only gets 5 euros for hygiene items, but this includes toilet paper, toothpaste and everything else. You can’t afford FFP masks for this. “

Point three: Another reason why poorer people are at risk of death because of Covid-19 is, according to Hendrik Streeck, various previous illnesses that are not known due to a lack of medical preventive care. “Infection is much more likely to lead to a fatal outcome in socially disadvantaged people,” says the doctor. No wonder: the virus weakens the immune system and therefore poses a greater threat to people who already have damage to the heart, lungs or other organs.

In the interview, Streeck also expresses himself critical of Germany’s political decision-makers. The federal and state governments have done too little to protect socially disadvantaged citizens. The professor at the University of Bonn also names measures that would have helped in so-called “Corona hotspots” and prevented a large number of victims:

Corona: The federal and state governments have taken too few measures, Streeck believes

He includes a nationwide “low-threshold issue of FFP masks via social services” and cites a project in Cologne as a model. He also mentions that many people may not see a doctor because of their health insurance, but stay at home despite symptoms. In addition, Streeck explains, who recently admitted a miscalculation: “What is also missing are rooms in which people can meet without running the risk of becoming infected.”

Mobile teams that are in hotspots and pragmatically test and vaccinate people on site could have ensured further containment. “It is probably difficult to register vaccinations via the Internet or hotlines only in German,” explains the virologist.

Meanwhile, Streeck receives a swipe from a Berlin nurse. The man was a guest at the federal press conference and explained that Corona only “comes on top” when it comes to the problems of the intensive care units:

Corona a greater danger for migrants? Streeck has thesis – sociologist contradicts

The assessment is also interesting with regard to migrants: while Streeck is loud Bild.de is of the opinion that the increased corona risk in this population group is only due to the social status (“We have many migrants who have a bad social status in Germany”), the sociologist Ahmad Mansour contradicts.

The psychologist explains that migrants would have a higher risk of corona infection – regardless of their social status. The reason is different family structures, which sounds like the fact that togetherness enjoys a higher priority and is therefore difficult to do without when it comes to compliance with corona measures. Streeck explains: “I’m not a scientist in the field. But there, too, there is probably a lack of awareness in different languages. “

By the way, for the virologist, it is likely that summer vacation will already be possible for the population. Streeck comments on possible advantages for people who have already had a corona vaccination. Similar to last summer, the number of infections would move down: “We will hopefully get into a phase where we can then go on summer vacation again. For those who are vaccinated, it will be even easier. ” (PF)