The Chancellor failed with her no-covid strategy. Now cities like Munich want to show that they can do better, that they can open up and keep the virus in check at the same time. One can only wish them luck. A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

It was palpable: Even before Merkel’s request for forgiveness, Germany was at a tipping point in its corona policy. Only with the mobilization of all forces did the “No Covid” camp around the Chancellor and the Bavarian Prime Minister manage to enforce their strict but increasingly unsuccessful lockdown policy. Merkel’s admission that she had not given enough consideration to the consequences of the “rest days” strategy developed by her chancellery (and presented like a raid) means a serious defeat for the representatives of this school of thought – and opens the door a crack to new approaches in the fight against the virus .

Cities like Rostock and Tübingen – tellingly, ruled by a party-free and a Green, for whom the Greens are ashamed – have shown that one can protect homes and carefully reopen inner cities with shrewdness, courage and a sophisticated test and tracking strategy. You rebelled against black-red-green thinking bans and trusted people. So far they haven’t been disappointed. Just snapshots, of course. But those who give hope that the only alternative to overloading the clinics does not have to be to shut up the whole country. It is a coincidence, but nevertheless symbolic, that on the very day on which the Chancellor has to admit the failure of her strategy, the city of Munich applies to be allowed to emulate Tübingen and Rostock and to become a Bavarian model city for openings.

Correct: The virus remains dangerous, and situations can arise again that require hard and fast action. Nevertheless, we need perspectives for gastronomy, trade, cultural, leisure and sports facilities, but also for local tourism businesses. They all have tried and tested hygiene concepts. Locking everything up so that people instead become infected at meetings in the apartment cannot be the way to go. Nor can it be right to forbid Germans from traveling abroad, as Merkel’s Chancellery is seriously considering based on the GDR model, even if the incidences there are low, the airlines offer tests and all clubs are closed. There are also people on Mallorca who need every euro to survive – and holidaymakers who enjoy the prospect of a few weeks at the sea, especially during the pandemic.