Angela Merkel does not like to talk about vaccination mishaps: The appearance of the Chancellor on the ARD causes displeasure. They play down mistakes when buying vaccines, it costs trust. A comment.

“By and large,” the Chancellor graciously announced on television, nothing went wrong with the vaccination campaign. This is another Merkel sentence that leaves you stunned – and angry. Hundreds of people die of Corona every day, mostly older people, and every week the proportion of those who would have saved them from death with a timely vaccination increases. Every month the number of doubters and unfortunately also desperate people in lockdown is growing, whose livelihoods and social life are crumbling in the pandemic. By and large, this Chancellor must have been on the wrong continent for a moment.

Merkel never underestimated Corona – why now?

Angela Merkel is not someone who Corona has so far underestimated. On the contrary: In her early warnings, in her restrictive course, she was often more correct than some good-mood prime ministers. The fact that the number of deaths in Germany did not shoot much higher is partly thanks to them. This should not be missing from a fair view. It is also part of the balance sheet that the Chancellor leads a state and coordinates countries that have made serious mistakes in vaccinating, digitizing and protecting vulnerable groups. The governments, like their citizens, learned some things painfully and late.

Those who gloss over that sell their voters stupid. The mistakes in the EU vaccine order – under Merkel’s presidency, under von der Leyen’s responsibility – cannot be concealed. Too hesitantly and too late, the EU bought from manufacturers and overlooked the fact that these expenses ultimately account for a fraction of what a longer lockdown costs. This has nothing to do with vaccination nationalism – as von der Leyen’s loyal vassals are so fond of spreading it – but with the work of the Brussels bureaucracy, which is terribly poor in terms of craftsmanship.

Merkel in a TV interview: A lack of self-criticism costs trust

The consequences of these misjudgments and this short-sightedness can, however, be alleviated by reorders and production assistance. Brussels gradually woke up. Because this takes time, the state needs, in this phase of slightly falling numbers of infections and rapidly growing impatience, more than ever instinct for easy openings and the trust of its citizens – otherwise discipline and public spirit will break away. The impression of a lack of self-criticism from Merkel and Co. counteracts this. If Merkel’s view of the big picture deteriorates in her late autumn, that will not help in the fight against Corona. (CD)

A comment from Merkur’s head of politics, Christian Deutschländer