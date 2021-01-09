Chancellor Angela Merkel estimates that the coming weeks will be the worst of the entire corona pandemic. The vaccination start gives her hope despite all the problems.

Update from January 9th, 5:25 p.m .: A news release this week brought relief. The vaccine from the Mainz manufacturer Biontech apparently also works against the mutated variant of the Coronavirus. This was among others in Great Britain first established. But pictureAccording to information, virologists are still concerned and are warning of a large number of deaths in Retirement homes – should Federal government and states their vaccination strategy not adapt.

Concern about corona mutation: EU orders further Biontech deliveries – decision paper from the federal and state governments

According to the newspaper, the scientists plan to work together Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn to turn. Because in countries like Great Britain The number of infections is currently increasing sharply. Meanwhile the Corona mutation has also been discovered in patients in Germany. On Friday the EU 300 million more cans of the Corona vaccine of Biontech ordered. The manufacturer then announced: “We are in talks with the European Commission via an addition to our previous delivery agreement for Comirnaty. ”

That too Resolution paper to extend the lockdown goes to the Corona mutation a: “The federal and state governments are regarding the development of Mutations of the SARS Cov2 virus. The common goal of the federal and state governments is to limit the entry and spread of virus variants with possibly less favorable properties as far as possible. “

Corona pandemic in Germany – Angela Merkel expects the most difficult time of the pandemic

First report from January 9th, 4 p.m .: Berlin – The coronaNumbers continue to skyrocket in Germany. Also imposed in mid-December Lockdown so far has not helped significantly in getting the infection numbers under control. The prime ministers of the federal states and the chancellor introduced new, stricter rules Angela Merkel now after. And yet the Chancellor expects the coming weeks to be the worst of the entire pandemic.

Angela Merkel speaks up: “Doctors and nursing staff on the verge of being overwhelmed”

Merkel said that in her podcast published on Saturday. “Doctors and nursing staff work on the verge of being overwhelmed in many hospitals”. She further said: “Also what we’re about Mutations of the virus hearing doesn’t make your worries any less – on the contrary ”. The measures that have now been extended and, in some cases, tightened by the federal and state governments, are drastic, the restrictions severe, but also “absolutely necessary”.

Merkel makes vaccination hope: “The pace will increase”

The Chancellor hopes that vaccination can now begin. Angela Merkel firmly expects a faster pace of vaccination against the corona virus. “It’s a slow start. A few hundred thousand are vaccinated, and the number is increasing every day. The pace will increase, ”said the CDU politician in her podcast published on Saturday. “We will have enough vaccine * available for everyone in Germany. We are becoming more and more people every month and finally we can offer a vaccination to anyone who wants it. ”

At the same time, Merkel defended the joint European procurement of the Corona * vaccine. “I am firmly convinced that it was good to go on the European route. A virus that hits us all cannot be defeated by any country alone. No country, including Germany, would be safe from the virus if it weren’t for its friends and neighbors. ” (dpa / rjs) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.

List of rubric lists: © John Macdougall / dpa