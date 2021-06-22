Angela Merkel is optimistic about the currently positive corona situation. But the Chancellor also appeals that the pandemic is “not over yet”.

Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel * described the low number of coronavirus * infections in Germany as very encouraging. In addition, a third of Germans are already completely vaccinated. In view of the global development, Merkel also urged caution. “Some efforts have paid off well,” said Merkel on Tuesday, according to information from the German Press Agency from participants in the last meeting of the Union faction before the parliamentary summer break in Berlin. At the same time, the CDU politician warned: The “pandemic is not over yet”. The delta variant of the corona virus has now also arrived in Bavaria *.

Coronavirus: Angela Merkel against revocation of vaccine patents

In many countries in the world there is still no vaccine *, said Merkel accordingly. Vaccine production must be accelerated. Again she spoke out against demands to suspend the patents on certain vaccines. Such patent rights should not be overridden. Rather, one must take precautions so that companies can continue to develop vaccines in the future.

Union chancellor candidate and CDU leader Armin Laschet * said after this information that answers to a pandemic are only possible globally. It is wise that the G7 group of the leading western industrialized countries had the south of the world in their sights on Corona. The central decision of the most recent G7 summit in Cornwall, south-west England, is the promise to give poorer countries more vaccine than before in the fight against the corona pandemic.

Armin Laschet criticizes China for its behavior in the corona pandemic

Laschet named the pandemic as an example that the essential tasks could only be solved worldwide. There is a “polypandemic” – several tasks that can only be clarified worldwide. He criticized China’s use of vaccines as a means of political leverage, for example in Africa.

In addition, there are severe geopolitical shifts, said Laschet accordingly. There is consensus that the fight against climate change will dominate the next few years. One has to find global answers to climate protection and “also talk to Russia, even if it is difficult,” said Laschet after this information. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA (mt / dpa)

