In Germany, the nationwide lockdown was extended to February 14. Home office and stricter mask rules are new. There was a dispute about the school closings.

The nationwide corona lockdown should last even longer and act preventively against the British mutation.

One is new Home office compulsory for employers, which Labor Minister Hubertus Heil declares an important step. CDU parliamentary group leader Brinkhaus warns of a "bureaucracy monster" (Update from January 20, 12:53 p.m.).

Radical voices from Merkel's scientific advisory team are now causing a stir and alienation (Update January 20, 1:41 p.m.).

Update from January 20, 2:48 p.m .: Shortly after the Federal government the Prime Minister has called on to adhere to the school closings, the next federal state announces a deviation. Elementary schools in Rhineland-Palatinate should go to alternating classes from February 1st. However, the mandatory presence remains suspended, said Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) on Wednesday in Mainz. In all other grade levels, distance learning will continue until February 14th. If the situation allows, alternating lessons with students from the fifth grade are also planned. Also from Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria there had been announcements to make other arrangements under certain conditions.

Corona lockdown in Germany: Federal government with clear warning – schools have to stay

Update from January 20, 2:08 p.m .: The Federal government has requested the federal states to follow the agreements of the federal-state round to extend the School and daycare closings to hold until mid-February. “The federal government assumes that it will be implemented in this way,” said the deputy government spokeswoman Martina Fietz on Wednesday in Berlin. It was expressly agreed that the current closings until February 14th to continue – “and that with a restrictive approach”.

Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister was still on Tuesday evening Winfried Kretschmann (Green) easing in the school sector already promised from February 1st. Also Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) would like at least for Graduating classes from February one Alternating lessons enable.

Merkel advisors cause astonishment with a radical proposal: They want zero infections lockdown

Update from January 20th, 1:41 pm: Surrounding itself since the beginning of the pandemic Chancellor Angela Merkel with a group of scientists who advise you on measures and background knowledge. Now, however, some of these experts provide one radical proposal for alienating: If it has their way, the lockdown in Germany should only be lifted if it does zero new infections there – based on the Australian model. That reports picture. Among other things, the virologists Melanie Brinkmann and Michael Meyer-Hermann, both working at the Helmholtz Institute, are said to have represented this opinion and written down their demands on a ten-page paper. The Federal government wanted to face the existence of paper picture but do not confirm.

Next to the Zero infection lockdown should also state “Motivational campaigns“Are required, with which” social consensus “on the lockdown is to be established. That causes a stir. “I am surprised by the promised transferability from a major Australian city to the densely populated Europe with its many states ”, for example, the medical statistician Gerd Antes criticizes the newspaper. He thinks the advances are “Unrealistic and naive”. About a defect “Critical voices” FDP politician Olaf is annoyed in der Beek.

The goal of bringing the infections to zero seems to me completely unrealistic and naive under the local political conditions.

Corona lockdown in Germany: Markus Söder questions the end of February

Update from January 20, 1:24 p.m .: “We’re extending the Lockdown until February 14th. “Whether it will be reopened afterwards depends solely on the infection rate. Also in Bavaria Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has now commented on the decisions made by the Chancellor and Prime Minister on Tuesday. He wants to remain strict in the school area, but holds out the prospect of alternating classes for final classes.

Warning about the new home office regulation: There must be no “bureaucracy monster”

Update from January 20, 12:53 p.m .: “We have to be careful that we don’t have any Bureaucracy Monster get, “says Ralph Brinkaus about the new home office regulations for employers. The chairman of the CDU parliamentary group expressed itself on Wednesday in a statement on the extension of the nationwide lockdown and the new measures. “I absolutely share what has been decided. It is right that it is extended. ”He also stands in principle behind the new decisions on Home office. Only the bureaucracy worries him.

For the School area Brinkhaus has a clear appeal: “We ask the Prime Ministers, also in the field of schools to remain stringent. At one point or another you have already heard that the breakout is to take place. “The CDU politician regards them as particularly important Strengthening the health authorities. From an incidence of 50 it would be up to the offices to follow up the cases. They would have to be prepared for this – in terms of personnel and software.

Mask requirement, schools & more home office: This is what the lockdown extension looks like

Our first report from January 20th: Berlin – The nationwide lockdown to combat the corona pandemic will be in Germany extended until mid-February. Have that Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the federal states decided together on Tuesday. Also out of fear of the mutation from Great Britain. One is new Tightening of the mask requirement in public transport and shops. In the future, so-called FFP2 surgical masks must be worn there. In addition, employers will have to give their employees that in the future Working from home always enable when the activity allows.

“We are staying on the ball”, declares Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) on Wednesday on the new decisions. He expects the extension to be successful in combating the Corona pandemic. * If everyone stayed on the ball, no matter how difficult it may be at the moment, it will lead to the goal. Explained with a view to the mutation from Great Britain Daniel Günther (CDU*), Prime Minister from Schleswig-Holstein: “There is no reason to panic about it, but you have to be a little careful.”

New home office obligation in Germany: Labor Minister Heil explains the new measure

“The world of work must do its part to fight the pandemic,” explains Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) on Wednesday at a press conference. “Many companies do this in an exemplary manner,” says Heil. Experts had made it clear during the consultations that it was in the area Home office still “Clearly there is room for improvement” to avoid infections. Therefore, after long requests and requests to employers, it was decided to now order that employers must make a home office offer, should none compelling operational reasons to speak up against.

Hubertus Heil (SPD), Federal Minister for Labor and Social Affairs © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

He also asks employees to take advantage of the offer. If home office is not possible, stricter rules for masks and distances now apply. Is compliance with the Minimum clearances not possible, the employer must medical masks* provide. “There are major cuts, but they are much less restrictive than in other areas of society.” The new rules will now apply until March 15 and, according to Heil, will probably come into force on Wednesday of the coming week. “Now it’s not about me Tormenting companies or to constantly control it, ”said the SPD politician in Berlin on Wednesday. Everyone in this country has to obey the law and many companies have shown what is possible.

Corona: Improvement of the bridging aid – More money for companies and self-employed people

Smaller businesses should be taken into account in the measures adopted for working from home, so Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU). “Home office everywhere where it is possible, but only where it is possible”, he explained in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. He also quit more Support for self-employed people and companies* at. 7500 euros fixed cost flat rate could Solo self-employed settle by June. “Now it applies to everyone who is self-employed,” he said on Wednesday. “That will help you get through these difficult months.”

The entry requirements for companies and self-employed persons are also to be simplified significantly. The federal government wants them Installments also increase noticeably.

Extended corona lockdown in Germany – discussion about school closings

Schools are to remain closed until mid-February or compulsory attendance is to be suspended. They agreed on that

Federal and state on Tuesday. The same should be done in daycare centers. However, the topic at the conference was a big one Point of contention. After the criticism of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD), you measure schools and companies with double standards, Chancellor Merkel reacted angrily. *

In fact, the implementation with regard to schools in the individual federal states will probably be different. Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) want Primary schools and daycare centers in the country is expected to gradually reopen from February 1, as announced on Tuesday. He strives to carefully reopen daycare centers and elementary schools “if the infection situation allows,” said the Green * politician. “I ask for your understanding that we are very cautious here,” explains Daniel Günther for Schleswig-Holstein. He hopes for “Opening steps“From February 14th.

Also Federal Minister for Family Affairs Franziska Giffey (SPD*) speaks to the press on Wednesday about the decision to extend the school closings. “The decisions are serious. It has a big impact on families, ”said Giffey. But if you want the chance to get the pandemic under control quickly and to take preventive action against the British mutation, contacts in all areas of life would have to be further restricted. (mam / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / dpa / dpa-Zentralbild | Monika Skolimowska