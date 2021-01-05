In Germany, the number of known infections increases by 9,847 to just under 1.78 million, according to data from the RKI. When it comes to vaccination, the federal states act at different speeds. An overview in graphics and numbers.

We hear the new Corona case numbers every day. But what do they mean, where are we in the pandemic? And what is the trend? Olaf Gersemann explains and evaluates the numbers briefly and compactly every morning. Everything you need to know on January 4th – in 90 seconds.

D.he German health authorities have the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) 9847 New corona infections reported within one day. Also were 302 new deaths recorded within 24 hours, as the RKI announced on Monday morning.

An interpretation of the data remains difficult because around Christmas and the turn of the year corona cases were discovered, recorded and transmitted with a delay, according to the RKI. The high of 1129 new deaths had been reached on Wednesday (December 30th). The new infections registered within 24 hours were included 33,777 the highest value was reported on December 18th – but that included 3,500 late registrations.

The number of new infections reported to the health authorities within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was included on Monday morning 139.4. Its previous high was on December 22nd 197.6 has been achieved. However, the differences between the federal states are enormous: Saxony had the highest incidences on Monday 323.0 and Thuringia with 251.4. The most affected districts of Meißen (530) and Vogtlandkreis (631.9) are also located here. Schleswig-Holstein had the lowest incidence value 78.2.

The RKI has been counting since the beginning of the pandemic 1,775,513 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of January 4th, 00.00 a.m.). The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose 34,574. The RKI gave the number of those who had recovered 1.401.200 at.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was included according to the RKI report from Sunday 0.91 (Saturday: 0.95). This means that 100 infected people infect 91 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection rate subsides. The RKI emphasizes, however, that the R-value could possibly be underestimated because of the delays.

According to the RKI, the total number of people vaccinated in Germany was 265,000 on Monday at 12 noon. The RKI announced that 22,200 other people were vaccinated on Sunday. The state of Brandenburg has not yet reported its numbers from Sunday. The numbers also change due to late registrations from the federal states.

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, around 0.7 percent of the population has been vaccinated so far. This puts the country in the top position in a Germany-wide comparison. Thuringia brings up the rear with less than 0.1 percent. In Bavaria, the vaccine was administered to a good 0.4 percent of the population, in North Rhine-Westphalia just under 0.3 percent (around 81,300 people).

Coronavirus numbers worldwide

Worldwide have so far more than 84.08 million People demonstrably infected with the coronavirus. This is the result of a Reuters survey on Sunday based on official data. After that, more than died 1.83 million People with or from the virus. Since the first cases in December 2019 in chinese Wuhan became known, the virus has spread to more than 210 countries and territories.

Most cases of infection are in the United States. The Reuters news agency reported an increase in corona deaths within one day by 1359 to now 351,480. The number of infections increased accordingly by 212,117 20.55 million.

In Russia record the authorities according to a statement on Monday 23,351 New infections within 24 hours. 3591 of them were reported in the capital Moscow. In total, more than 3.2 million cases of infection have been registered so far. The number of people who verifiably died with or from the coronavirus rose 482 to 58,988.

Vietnam is buying 30 million doses of the corona vaccine from the British pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca, according to the government. The Southeast Asian state also wants to procure further vaccines from other manufacturers such as the Mainz company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer, the government said. Discussions were already under way. Vietnam has already agreed to buy a Russian vaccine. So far, the country has gotten through the pandemic lightly and only points 1494 confirmed infections and 35 Deaths related to the virus.