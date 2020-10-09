The corona measures are controversial. In particular, the mask requirement meets with rejection. Experts should therefore deal with the restrictions.

Stuttgart – The corona virus in Baden-Württemberg has turned everyday life in the southwest on its head. Paying attention to hygiene and wearing mouth and nose protection has since become a matter of course. But the criticism is just as old as the measures. Not everyone believes in their effectiveness.

As BW24 * reports, Scientists in Baden-Württemberg are examining the corona measures and restrictions. An interdisciplinary team of experts will collect and evaluate new findings and information.

Because of the Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg There has been a mask requirement in shops and public transport for some time. Many criticize the measure and are bothered by wearing a face mask (BW24 * reported).