D.he new Infection Protection Act came into force on Friday and will take effect for the first time on Saturday. It was decided on Thursday by the Federal Council, issued by the Federal President and immediately published in the Federal Law Gazette. It is relevant for all rural districts and urban districts that have an incidence value of 100 on three consecutive days. Looking at the incidence values ​​from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, this is currently the case for all large cities and metropolitan areas.

Federal government before states

If the incidence thresholds are exceeded, the federal rules automatically apply; the countries are only allowed to deviate from it with stricter requirements. Schools and daycare centers have to close with an incidence of 165 or more. The restrictions do not apply automatically seven days after the value in the region falls below 100 again, but no later than June 30th.

Meeting with others

The meetings with others become clear. Only meetings of a household with another person who are still allowed to take their underage children under the age of 14 with them are allowed.

leisure

All museums, galleries, theaters or memorials that were previously allowed to be visited in Berlin after submitting a negative corona test must now close. On the other hand, zoos and botanical gardens remain open because the risk of infection is lower outside. Street cafes and beer gardens remain closed.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Get free access to all articles on FAZ.NET for 30 days with F +. READ F + NOW



job

With the law, a stricter home office requirement comes into force. Unlike in the past, employees now have to work from home, as far as the nature of their employment allows, and they cannot give reasons for having to go to the office, such as an apartment that is too small, whining children or a lack of technical equipment. However, there are no fines for going to the office.

to travel

Citizens should not drive around if possible. Tourist stays are already severely restricted, and hotels have not been allowed to rent rooms for this purpose for months. Now the curfew is also doing its part. Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. you are only allowed to leave your apartment with a good reason, such as when you have to go to work, need medical help or take your dog for a walk. Sport alone is also possible until midnight. In Hamburg, the curfew continues to apply from 9 p.m. As far as the use of local and long-distance public transport is concerned, the Bundestag’s scientific service formulates it rigidly: In the districts concerned, staying in “means of transport” is prohibited, including cars. Even driving through these areas is only permitted if one of the above reasons applies. The journey to the airport is therefore not planned. The aviation industry is already sounding the alarm: “In order to maintain international air traffic, it is of the utmost importance that flights must be feasible early in the morning or late in the evening,” warns the Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry.

Outdoor sports

Team sports are generally prohibited, only professional and competitive athletes are excluded. Here, too, it doesn’t matter whether the sport takes place outside. Football or volleyball are not even allowed for families who live in one household, because the rules only allow “individual sports”, such as jogging or tennis, explains Düsseldorf sports lawyer Paul Lambertz. There is a small exception for children under the age of 14: They can do “non-contact” sport in groups of five other children. A soccer game is not conceivable, but running training is possible.

shop

Even under the new law, there are many shops that remain open without restriction. Specifically, this applies to supermarkets, beverage stores, health food stores, baby specialty stores, pharmacies, medical supply stores, drug stores, opticians, hearing care professionals, gas stations, newspaper sales outlets, bookstores, flower shops, pet supplies markets, animal feed markets, garden centers and wholesalers – in each case in compliance with appropriate hygiene concepts. All other shops are allowed to give appointments to their customers from an incidence of 100 and below the limit of 150 if they can show a negative test. Above the 150 mark, customers are only allowed to come and collect them (Click & Collect).

Hairdressers and physiotherapists

“Body-close services” are now only available within narrow limits, namely for medical, therapeutic or pastoral purposes. Physiotherapy is allowed, as are hairdressers and foot care. However, customers have to show a negative corona test.

Exceptions for vaccinated people

For the foreseeable future, no distinction should be made between fully vaccinated people and everyone else. Berlin, for example, had just decided to make it easier for vaccinated people to test compulsory, but these no longer apply. However, the federal government can resolve this constitutionally sensitive issue by means of a new ordinance. The Chancellor will discuss this with the Prime Minister on Monday.