NEven before the announced German restrictions on air traffic, Portugal has largely isolated itself from the outside world. The land border with Spain has been closed for at least two weeks since Friday. This last happened from March to early July 2020 during the first corona wave.

From Sunday onwards, the Portuguese are only allowed to leave the country by land, sea and air in justified exceptional cases, as the Interior Ministry announced. “We will contribute to the European decision to restrict flights between risk areas across the EU and will require a test and quarantine,” said Interior Minister Eduardo Cabrita.

The flight connections to Britain and Brazil had already been suspended in the past few days. The British variant of the coronavirus is spreading more and more in Portugal. In the greater Lisbon area and in the Tejo Valley, it already accounts for around half of all new infections. In addition, the easing over the Christmas period contributed to the dramatic increase.

Twice as many Covid patients as during the first wave

On Thursday, a new high was reached with 303 Covid deaths within 24 hours. In addition, the health authorities reported 16,432 new infections. The situation is not bad, but “terrible”, said the Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa: “We will experience this worst moment for a few more weeks, that’s for sure.” Experts fear that the peak may not be reached until mid-February while the health system is already on the brink of collapse. In front of the Santa Maria Hospital, the largest in Lisbon, around 30 ambulances jammed in front of the emergency room on Friday morning. In the past few days, they often waited many hours. There are twice as many Covid patients in the clinics as during the first wave in spring 2020.

After a Portuguese request for help, a medical fact-finding mission of the Bundeswehr was in Portugal in the past few days. In Berlin, the results of this trip are now being evaluated across departments, according to the Ministry of Defense. It is considered possible that Germany will support the country with medical equipment or personnel. Last spring, seriously ill Covid patients from Italy, France and the Netherlands were treated in German clinics. The Bundeswehr had helped with air transport at the time.