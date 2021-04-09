NNorth Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) supports the Union’s push for more federal rights in the fight against the corona pandemic. “Unfortunately, the past few days and weeks have shown that there is no consensus among the states on essential issues,” said the CDU federal chairman of the German press agency. But action must be taken. “Therefore, I think the proposal from the Union parliamentary group is correct that in this critical phase of the third wave the federal government can establish the basic rules of virus control in a binding manner”.

Specifically, this means that distance requirements, mask requirements, exit and contact restrictions should be regulated nationwide, according to Laschet. The individual countries would have to continue to take responsibility for measures to combat pandemics that would have no transnational effects. “People in the south are not interested in whether a museum is open in the north,” says Laschet. The pandemic situation on site is decisive.

MPs advocate nationwide measures

The prime ministerial conference is also “not a place for micromanagement”, criticized Laschet. According to Laschet, it should focus on the issues that actually need to be coordinated across national borders.

Previously, three CDU members of the Bundestag had proposed that the federal government should be able to enforce the same measures nationwide in the fight against pandemics by ordinance. The initiative of MPs Norbert Röttgen, Johann Wadephul and Yvonne Magwas had found a good 50 supporters in the Union parliamentary group by Thursday afternoon. Protests against it came mainly from the SPD Prime Minister.

According to the “Bild” newspaper, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is also thinking specifically about changing the Infection Protection Act. She had already announced this before Easter and complained that the Corona emergency brake agreed at the beginning of March was not being implemented by some countries. She had also criticized Laschet, among other things.

Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) believes that legislation to strengthen the powers of the federal government can be implemented quickly. This could “go quickly if everyone involved wants”, said Schäuble on ZDF. The corresponding legislation on infection protection can be passed quickly in the next two meeting weeks “or, if necessary, in one meeting week”.