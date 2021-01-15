The debate about an even harder lockdown is intensifying. The top meeting with Merkel will take place next Tuesday.

BERLIN taz | The number of corona infections remains high and the representatives of the federal and state governments will therefore meet again next Tuesday to discuss possible tightening of the corona lockdown. The top-level meeting was originally scheduled for January 25th. The Robert Koch Institute reported 22,368 new Sars-CoV-2 infections on Friday morning. 1,113 people died within one day from and with Covid-19.

The number of new infections is still “far too high”, said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday, adding the “risk of new mutations” of the virus, which are said to be more contagious than the previously known variants. You need further reduction in contact wherever possible, explained Seibert.

One focus of the debate is the demand for more home offices. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier as well as unions and employers jointly called on Friday for more people to do their work from home. Employers, employees and works councils have a “joint duty” to use the option of working from home “responsibly”, according to the declaration. However, it is also acknowledged that production, manufacture, maintenance and the supply of important goods require “presence”. Home office is “not suitable for every activity”.

According to a survey by the digital association Bitkom, 45 percent of all or part of the working population work from home. At the first lockdown in the spring, the proportion of mobile workers was higher than it is now, a higher proportion is “therefore possible,” said Seibert.

Is the night curfew coming?

In view of the debate about stricter measures, business associations opposed suspending work in the factories. The President of the SPD Economic Forum, Michael Frenzel, also declared that a “total shutdown of the economy” would be a “catastrophic panic measure with unforeseeable consequences”. Even the toughest lockdown measures with factory closings like those in France, Italy and Spain could only have contained the pandemic for a short time.

Frenzel said it was “surprising” that in the area of ​​local public transport there was “too little discussion and action” about hygiene requirements and compliance with them. In the meantime, the news had caused a stir that Chancellor Angela Merkel was allegedly considering shutting down local public transport. Seibert denied this.

An expansion of the nocturnal curfews, which have already applied in areas with high infection rates, is conceivable in the debate. An extension of the mask requirement to the more effective FFP2 masks, as it already applies in Bavaria, is an option.

The nationwide closure of daycare centers and schools would be another option, because up to now the federal states have not proceeded uniformly. Education researcher Ludger Wößmann from the Munich Ifo Institute warned of further educational restrictions. School openings could be staggered according to age. School lessons must have “priority” and the fight against corona other priorities.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach spoke out in favor of a “complete lockdown” in the program “Maybrit Illner”, also in view of the difficult to calculate new virus mutations.