D.he proposal of a “Freedom Day” on October 30th, during which all corona restrictions should fall, continues to meet with criticism. “I don’t think it’s collegial to simply ignore such additional burdens because you are tired of wearing a mask,” said the chairwoman of the Marburger Bund, Susanne Johna, the editorial network Germany. “The vaccination rate is far too low to lift measures such as the requirement to wear a mask indoors.”

The CDU health politician Erwin Rüddel added to the RND: “I don’t think the proposal is helpful in the current situation, just before a possible fourth wave.” what is important to them, ”he emphasized.

Solidarity contribution made

As soon as children from the age of five received a vaccination offer, Germany had to find its way back to normal. “Until then, I am convinced that the 2G option model is the right way to get through autumn and winter in combination with the hospitalization rate as a leading indicator without any further restrictions,” he told Rüddel. This would mean that the vaccinated, who had made their contribution to solidarity, would largely have their freedom back.

The call for an end date for all Corona protective measures – a so-called “Freedom Day” – recently brought into play by the head of the health insurance company, Andreas Gassen, had previously met with broad rejection in Germany. In addition to the Federal Government, the German Teachers’ Association and the Professional Association for Nursing Professions, among others, spoke out against such a cut-off date regulation.