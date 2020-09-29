D.In view of the persistently high number of infections with the coronavirus, the federal government proposes a restriction to a maximum of 25 participants for celebrations in private rooms. In public spaces, the limit should be a maximum of 50 participants, according to a draft of the federal resolution submitted to the German Press Agency in Berlin for the deliberations of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) with the Prime Minister’s Conference this Tuesday.

It is unclear whether this should only apply when certain limit values ​​are exceeded for new infections. At first the “image“Newspaper reported on the numbers.

More soon.