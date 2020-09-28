“Do it yourself” against Corona? Can be life-threatening. Experts have now summed up what was going on in buses at the beginning of the pandemic. Their judgment is devastating.

This Corona*-Measure does not fall under “AHA” (distance, hygiene, everyday mask) – and takes care of that for experts fright. Of the TÜV Has “Craft solutions” made of transparent film to protect bus drivers against Covid-19 *-Infections sharply criticized. “The free and extremely important one Look to the right was made more difficult by wrinkles and extreme reflections impossible made “, quotes the World on Sunday from the association’s “bus report”. “That it is not, as a result, too most serious accidents came, should be pure coincidence. “

Tape or shower curtains? TÜV is looking at certain Corona measures

As a first protective measure against the Risk of infection * many local transport companies had the driver’s area provisionally separated, sometimes with transparent ones Shower curtains. In the meantime are in the public buses professional cutting discs built in, including at the suggestion of the inspector.

Corona protective measure in local public transport: “So that the operating license of the buses does not expire”

“The TÜV has drawn up technical requirements for how separating discs can be installed in buses and taxis in order to protect the driver and so that the operating license for the buses does not expire,” said the head of the Vehicle and Mobility division at the TÜV association, Richard Goebelt, the newspaper. These regulations would probably be in the coming weeks too legally codified.

Against the coronvirus in buses: Open doors at bus stops for important fresh air

From the operator’s point of view, the Fresh air supply crucial in the fight against the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus*. “An air exchange with fresh air is fundamentally better than one Air filtration or recirculation of stale air, ”said the general manager of the Association of German Transport Companies, Oliver Wolff, the World on Sunday. If several or all doors open at bus stops, “a very high and, above all, permanent fresh air supply is guaranteed”. (dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.