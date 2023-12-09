A previously experienced corona infection may weaken the immune system for a longer period of time, making other infections more likely. It is expected that, now that the number of corona infections is increasing, other infectious diseases will also emerge. “There will also be people who get corona and flu at the same time.”
Eric Reijnen Rutten
