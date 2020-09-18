-American scientists have said many months ago that corona infection can spread through human feces. Because the RNA of the corona virus was found in the pot of the Kovid-19 patient found in the US.

This came from American scientists after research conducted by Chinese scientists in which they feared the spread of corona infection by human feces.

One thing to worry about in this order is that corona virus infection can be spread not only by human feces but also through the commode pipes in the washrooms of the houses.

What is RNA? If your concept is not clear about RNA, then for your information, tell us that RNA of a virus is a structure that contains genetic information related to the virus. For example, what substance are the genes of the virus, how are mutations happening in this virus, etc.

Why is there a danger of getting a virus in the potty? -In fact, if a person comes in contact with the virus, then these viruses survive for many hours on his hand or related part of the body. In the absence of cleanliness or information, these viruses enter the body through the mouth and nose due to hands on the face. – In this way, some amount of virus comes out from the body of the infected person with vomiting and feces. During this time, if any other healthy person gets caught by this virus, then this virus also makes that person sick.

Stool remains alive even when it is dry -Infectious individuals who use the seat for bowel movement, with their feces, the virus gets into the pipeline and can survive underwater for several days. -Which people defecate in open places, this virus can survive in dried feces for several days after the feces dry. In such a situation a healthy person can come into contact with this virus once again by animals or for other reasons.

Infection through pipes and toilet seats – When using toilet seat when flush is done after bowel movement, during this time, due to air pressure, a kind of cloud is formed from the water coming out of the flush. According to a study, these clouds can rise to a height of 6 feet in just 2 seconds. In this case, the corona virus also travels in the air through these clouds in the form of droplets, which can enter our body through breath if there is a slight inadvertence. Therefore additional caution is necessary.

This is how Corona droplets travel To understand how the droplets of Corona virus travel, you should know about this research. Some time ago a research was done by the CDC’s Center in China. -The research found droplets of corona virus in the bathroom of an empty apartment which had been lying vacant for several months. But some Corona positive patients were living in the apartment just below this apartment.