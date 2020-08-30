D.he health authorities in Germany have within a day 785 new corona infections reported. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported this early Sunday morning. However, these numbers are not very meaningful with regard to the actual infection process – experience has shown that the number of cases reported is often lower on Sundays because not all health authorities transmit data to the RKI on the weekend.

It is noticeable that more and more younger people have been infected in recent weeks, the RKI announced on Saturday. It is important to prevent transmission to the elderly and particularly vulnerable population groups. “Should older people become increasingly infected again, a resurgence in hospitalizations and deaths must be expected.”

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, at least 241,771 people proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Germany, as the RKI reported on Sunday (data as of August 30, 00:00 a.m.). According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is 9295. Six more deaths have been reported since the previous day. According to RKI estimates, around 214,900 people had survived the infection by Sunday morning.

The reproduction number, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany, according to a statement on Saturday 1.04 (Previous day: 0.94). This means that one infected person infects a little more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its current management report Seven-day R. on. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.01 (previous day: 1.01). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago

The R values ​​have been above 1 since mid-July 2020, and again around 1 since the beginning of this week the nationwide total number of cases, which had risen in the last few weeks, ”said the RKI.

Brazil and India to USA

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected people worldwide rose to more than 24.7 million. Most of the cases were in the United States reported (5.9 million), followed by Brazil (3.8 million) and India (3.4 million). At least 827,000 people worldwide have died as a result of an infection.

In India registered the authorities 77,266 New infections – more than ever before within 24 hours. Be within a day 1057 The Ministry of Health announced that further coronavirus-related deaths have been reported. The total number increases 62,550.

In the United States According to the CDC health authorities as of Thursday, the number of detected infections is down 46,393 gone up. Within one day, 1239 further deaths related to the corona virus were registered. That increased the number 181.295.

In Brazil reported the authorities 43,412 New infections. The number of infections registered nationwide rose to more than within 24 hours 3.8 millionas the Ministry of Health announced. The number of deaths increased by 855 out 119.504.

Argentina reported with 11,717 Corona new infections have a new daily high. Nevertheless, the government has announced a relaxation of national protective measures. In the future, up to ten people will be allowed to come together outdoors if they wear a mask and observe the rules of distance, as President Alberto Fernandez explained in a televised address. So far have been in the South American country 392.009 Infections with the novel coronavirus confirmed, of which 8271 were fatal.

In Europe is Spain the hardest hit country. Johns Hopkins University counts there 439.286 Cases and 29,011 Dead. In second place is Great Britain With 333,806 Infections and 41,573 Kill.

France reported several thousand new corona infections within one day on Saturday. In the past 24 hours, 5453 new infections had been detected, the health authorities announced on Saturday evening in Paris. This means that the number decreased again after three days with significant growth. 7379 new infections were registered on Friday, 6111 on Thursday and 5429 on Wednesday.

Great Britain reports 1,108 new cases. That is a little less than on Friday. Another twelve people died within 28 days of a positive corona test, the London government announced. The UK has recently expanded testing – especially in areas where local virus outbreaks have occurred.

In Croatia the authorities have reported a record of new infections with the corona virus. On Wednesday 358 new cases of infection were recorded – more than ever. Around a third of the new cases were found on Croatia’s southern Adriatic coast, which attracts a particularly large number of tourists.

