D.he health authorities in Germany have within a day 610 new corona infections transmitted. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported this on Monday. However, these numbers are not very meaningful with regard to the actual infection process – experience has shown that the number of cases reported is lower on the weekend because not all health authorities transmit data to the RKI on the weekend.

The cases reported to the RKI provide a clue for assessing the incidence of infection within one week. This number was 7905 on Sunday (data status August 30th, 0:00 am) and thus below that of the previous day (8023). A week ago (23.8.) The value was 8528. On the Sunday before (16.8.) It was 6837, a month ago (2.8.) It was 4127.

The development of the last few days as well as the increased number of circles that did not transmit any corona cases in the past seven days indicate a possible stabilization of the situation, according to the RKI. But: “Even if the number of cases is falling again in some federal states, the development of the last few weeks remains worrying.”

It is noticeable that more and more younger people have been infected in recent weeks, the RKI announced on Saturday. It is important to prevent transmission to the elderly and particularly vulnerable population groups. “Should older people become increasingly infected again, a resurgence in hospitalizations and deaths must be expected.”

Severe courses are much less common in younger people than in older people. According to the DIVI intensive care registry, only around 240 patients are currently receiving intensive care in German clinics – this number has so far remained fairly stable despite the increasing number of cases. In mid-April, more than 2000 Covid-19 patients were still in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, at least 242,381 People in Germany have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, as the RKI reported on Sunday (data status August 31, 12 a.m.). According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is 9298. Three more deaths have been reported since the previous day.

The reproduction number, in short R value, according to RKI estimates in Germany, according to a statement on Monday 0.94 (Previous day: 1.04). This means that one infected person infects a little more than one other person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called in its current management report Seven-day R. on. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was at 0.88 (Previous day: 0.95). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.

The R values ​​have been above 1 since mid-July 2020, and again around 1 since the beginning of this week the nationwide total number of cases, which had risen in the last few weeks, ”said the RKI.

Brazil and India to USA

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of infected people worldwide rose to more than 25 million. Most of the cases were in the United States reported (6 million), followed by Brazil (3.8 million) and India (3.6 million). At least 847,000 people worldwide have died as a result of an infection.

Reported on Monday India 78,512 New infections – more than any other country in the world. On Sunday, the country registered 78,761 cases of infection, the world’s highest increase in one day since the outbreak of the pandemic. No other country has so far recorded so many in just one day. A total of around 3.6 million people in India have been shown to have contracted the coronavirus. However, the death rate in India is lower than in the US or Brazil. A total of 64,469 people died as a result of the coronavirus. The number rose by 971 in the past 24 hours.

The number of new cases in the United States remains at a high level. The disease protection authority CDC reported an increase in infections within 24 hours on Sunday 44,292. The total is now around 5.935 million. According to the CDC, the number of deaths related to Covid-19 will increase by 1006. Overall, the number of deaths is 182,149.

The authorities in Brazil report on Sunday 16,158 New infections, the day before there had been more than 40,000. This increases the number of infections registered nationwide to more than 3.86 million, according to the Ministry of Health. According to official figures, the number of deaths rose by 566 to 120,828.

In Spain have been over since Friday 23,000 New infections recorded. This means that 462,858 people have contracted the virus. Five patients died from the infection on Sunday. The number of coronavirus deaths rises to 29,094.

In France reported the authorities 3082 Infections in the past 24 hours. However, a significant number of unreported cases is expected, as fewer tests are usually done on Sundays. Over 5000 new infections had been registered in the previous days.

