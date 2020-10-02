BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The novel corona virus is spreading in Berlin according to official figures. On average over the past seven days, the health authorities reported 34.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, as the State Office for Health and Social Affairs announced on Friday. The national average is just under 15.

Most of the cases were in the Mitte district and there mainly among young adults. This is followed by Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg and Neukölln. The state of Schleswig-Holstein now leads Berlin-Mitte as a risk area – anyone who goes there has to be quarantined for two weeks.

However, anyone who comes to Berlin from an inner-German area with an increased risk of infection no longer has to be in quarantine. The Senate will abolish the regulation on October 3, said a spokesman for the health administration. The newspapers of the Funke media group had previously reported on it.

The health authorities across Berlin reported 339 new infections on Friday. According to the health administration, this is the highest increase since the pandemic began in spring, but far fewer people were tested at the time. It was said that data from the Lichtenberg district could not be processed due to technical problems.

In the country’s corona warning system, due to the high number of new infections in the 7-day period, one of three traffic lights is red. The signals about the utilization of the intensive care beds and the reproductive value are green. This indicates how many people a corona infected person infects on average.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic there have been 15,370 Covid-19 diseases in the capital; 13,060 of these patients are considered to have recovered. 231 died in connection with the disease./bf/kr/DP/eas